The Hands Down Best Seafood Spot In Every US State

Seafood restaurants hold a special place in American dining, offering a direct connection to the country's rivers, lakes, and coastlines, as well as the diverse cultures that cook from them. Across the United States, seafood menus reflect local waters and traditions, from sweet Maine lobster and Chesapeake blue crabs to Gulf shrimp, Pacific salmon, and freshwater walleye. Some restaurants focus on time-honored preparations that let pristine ingredients shine, while others push boundaries with globally inspired flavors and modern techniques. Together, they showcase the remarkable range of seafood available nationwide.

For this guide, we set out to find the best seafood restaurant in each state, spotlighting places that consistently deliver freshness and flavor. Our selections were based on a combination of industry awards and accolades, standout press coverage, and strong social media buzz from diners who keep coming back. Below, you'll find a curated list that celebrates not just great seafood, but the passion, creativity, and regional pride that make these restaurants truly exceptional.