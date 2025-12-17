The Hands Down Best Seafood Spot In Every US State
Seafood restaurants hold a special place in American dining, offering a direct connection to the country's rivers, lakes, and coastlines, as well as the diverse cultures that cook from them. Across the United States, seafood menus reflect local waters and traditions, from sweet Maine lobster and Chesapeake blue crabs to Gulf shrimp, Pacific salmon, and freshwater walleye. Some restaurants focus on time-honored preparations that let pristine ingredients shine, while others push boundaries with globally inspired flavors and modern techniques. Together, they showcase the remarkable range of seafood available nationwide.
For this guide, we set out to find the best seafood restaurant in each state, spotlighting places that consistently deliver freshness and flavor. Our selections were based on a combination of industry awards and accolades, standout press coverage, and strong social media buzz from diners who keep coming back. Below, you'll find a curated list that celebrates not just great seafood, but the passion, creativity, and regional pride that make these restaurants truly exceptional.
Alabama: Bayonet in Birmingham
Nestled in the heart of downtown Birmingham is Bayonet, a raw bar and seafood restaurant. Bayonet opened in early 2025, and since then, it has received numerous accolades. These include a Bib Gourmand designation from Michelin and a spot on the New York Times list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America. The restaurant works closely with Gulf fishermen and regional farmers to bring diners the freshest dishes possible.
(205) 829-1899
2015 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Simon & Seafort's Saloon and Grill in Anchorage
Seafood is one of Alaska's major imports, and one of the very few foods that don't have to be imported from outside the state. As a result, there is an abundance of seafood restaurants, and one locals swear by is Simon & Seafort's Saloon and Grill (known simply as "Simon's" by locals). The downtown Anchorage spot serves up fresh, Alaskan-caught seafood while also offering stunning views of the water and mountains.
https://www.simonandseaforts.com/
(907) 274-3502
420 L St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Chula Seafood in Scottsdale
Arizona is a landlocked state, but Chula Seafood ensures it offers the freshest fish possible by catching its own fish in San Diego and shipping it straight to the restaurant. "It's the best seafood in Phoenix as far as freshness goes, and it's not really close," says one local on Reddit. The menu can vary based on recent catches, but often includes salmon, shrimp, tuna, swordfish, and more. Chula Seafood has locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix, and a wholesale fish seller in San Diego.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Catfish Hole in Fayetteville
The Catfish Hole has been serving Southern-style seafood dishes to Arkansas for over 20 years. The menu at the family-friendly spot includes catfish, of course, as well as shrimp, scallops, clams, trout, and salmon, plus non-seafood options like chicken and steak. More than anything else, locals recommend the hush puppies, a staple at any true Southern fish fry. The Catfish Hole has one location in Fayetteville and another in Alma, and it also offers catering.
https://www.thecatfishhole.com/index.html
Multiple locations
California: Providence in Hollywood
Providence is the only seafood restaurant in California that's been awarded three Michelin stars. The Hollywood hot spot has many other accolades as well, including a James Beard Award. It's known for offering a stunning, cutting-edge menu made from the freshest and most sustainable seafood. You'll need a reservation to get in, as Providence often books up far in advance, and the tasting menu is pre-fixe pricing.
(323) 460-4170
5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Colorado: Fish N Beer in Denver
Fish N Beer might sound like the title of a country song, but the vibe at this seafood spot, while laid back, is also chic and modern. Locals in Denver love it, with those on Reddit calling it incredible and an overlooked gem with a highly approachable menu. While the oysters here are central to the menu, diners also recommend everything from the alamosa bass to the Scottish salmon to the Spanish octopus ... and, if you have room, the key lime pie.
https://www.fishnbeerdenver.com/
(303) 248-3497
3510 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar in New Milford
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar isn't exclusively a seafood restaurant, but its Mediterranean menu is heavy on the seafood. The New Milford spot was voted best seafood restaurant by readers of the CT Post in 2025, and Greca has racked up several other awards as well. You'll find authentic Greek dishes here, including seafood options like the Greca paella, made with shrimp, mussels, and clams, and the Faroe Island Salmon served with a champagne sauce.
(860) 799-6586
1 Kent Rd Unit 5, New Milford, CT 06776
Delaware: Feby's Fishery in Wilmington
In 2025, readers of Delaware Today voted Feby's Fishery as both the best upstate seafood restaurant and best upstate seafood market. That's because the Wilmington spot is both–a classic seafood restaurant with an attached seafood market. The menu here features a variety of fresh, wild-caught fish from around the globe, including Chilean sea bass, halibut, mahi-mahi, swordfish, and more.
(302) 998-9501
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach
Florida is surrounded by water on three sides, so of course, there are plenty of seafood restaurants to choose from. However, few stand out like Joe's Stone Crab, which boasts not just a James Beard Award but a Michelin recommendation as well. Serving Miami Beach for over a century, Joe's is most famous for its stone crab claws but also offers other seafood like blackened sea scallops, ginger salmon, and grilled snapper.
(305) 673-0365
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia: Fishmonger in Atlanta
Another seafood restaurant with a Bib Gourmand award is Fishmonger in Atlanta. This vibrant, relaxed spot offers a compact menu of Southern-style seafood, including a blackened grouper sandwich, Gulf shrimp roll, and chowder, as well as a raw bar for oysters and shrimp. Fishmonger also offers cocktails, beer, and wine, and operates a secondary location in Nashville, Tennessee.
(678) 705-9358
674 N Highland Ave NE, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawai'i: 53 By The Sea in Honolulu
53 By The Sea offers not just a meal, but an experience. With floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking Kewalo Basin Harbor, the upscale spot offers elegant, island-inspired seafood dishes like the seafood cartoccio and crab-stuffed Maine lobster. In addition to the a la carte dinner options, 53 By The Sea also offers a dinner tasting menu and Sunday brunch. Reservations and a dress code adherence are required.
(808) 536-5353
53 Ahui St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Fresh Off the Hook in Boise
Idaho's landlocked location in the mountains doesn't exactly make it a hub for seafood, but spots like Fresh Off the Hook provide a way for residents to still get a great seafood fix. The cozy, laid-back eatery has been serving the Boise area for nearly 30 years. Residents on Reddit rave about the crab, in particular, but you'll find a wide variety of seafood options here, including clam chowder, shrimp scampi, fish and chips, and butter pecan trout.
https://freshoffthehookseafood.com/
(208) 322-9224
507 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Azul in Chicago
Located along the Chicago River in the city center, Azul is a colorful, welcoming, Michelin-recommended spot for Latin American seafood dishes. There's no shortage of menu options to try here -– build your own seafood platter with shrimp, snow crab, mussels, or lobster, or explore dishes like the huachinango (red snapper) or the salmon a la parrilla. Azul also offers several non-seafood dishes and an extensive menu of specialty cocktails.
(773) 770-3766
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Indiana: Salt on Mass in Indianapolis
Salt on Mass is an upscale spot in downtown Indianapolis offering wild-caught, sustainable seafood as well as steak. The menu is crafted to highlight the bold flavors of each dish, with options like red grouper, miso sable fish, and pan-seared yellow fin tuna; one local on Reddit highly recommends the Parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass. You'll also find handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list, making it a great choice for everything from a date night to a celebratory dinner.
(317) 638-6565
505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Waterfront Seafood Market and Restaurant in West Des Moines
Waterfront Seafood Market and Restaurant began as just a market in West Des Moines in 1984, and has since expanded to add a restaurant, sushi bar, and oyster bar. Through carefully developed vendor relationships, the family-owned spot is able to offer fresh seafood for house favorites like Alaskan king crab, potato-encrusted halibut, and trout amandine. Waterfront also has a secondary location in Ankeny, Iowa.
https://waterfrontseafoodmarket.com/
Multiple locations
Kansas: Mass St. Fish House & Raw Bar in Lawrence
Not far from the Kansas River in Lawrence, you'll find Mass St. Fish House and Raw Bar. The stylish restaurant and oyster bar offers dishes like shrimp bucatini pasta, pan-roasted salmon, and grilled trout, as well as an oyster selection that varies daily. Locals on Facebook rave about Mass St. Fish House, saying the menu is excellent and the service and atmosphere are amazing.
https://www.massfishhouse.com/
(785) 856-1081
719 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Brendon's Catch 23 in Louisville
Brendon's Catch 23 declares itself as "not your grandfather's surf and turf," and they may be right. The sophisticated eatery offers a chef-driven menu of fresh, responsibly-fished, wild-caught seafood that's flown in daily. Locals on Reddit say it's got one of the best menus in the city and highly recommend the Chilean sea bass. In addition to the elevated seafood menu, Brendon's Catch 23 offers hand-cut steaks and a creative, exemplary bar program.
(502) 909-0053
505 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Zasu in New Orleans
Zasu is the only Michelin-starred seafood restaurant in Louisiana. The Mid-City New Orleans restaurant features a menu driven by a James Beard Award-winning chef and featuring Gulf Coast seafood prepared with French techniques. The tight menu includes appetizers like seared scallops and grilled baby octopus, entrees such as Ora king salmon and American red snapper, as well as other traditional favorites made with bright, fresh ingredients.
(504) 267-3233
127 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Street & Co. in Portland
Maine's coastal location makes it a great place for seafood, and one place locals adore is Street & Co. Tucked away on Portland's historic Wharf Street, the bistro-style restaurant has been serving fresh Mediterranean seafood dishes for over 35 years. Locals can't agree on the best dish; recommendations include the lobster diavalo, bigeye tuna, sole francaise, and scallops in Pernod and cream. Reservations are recommended.
https://www.streetandcompany.net/
(207) 775-0887
33 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Carrol's Creek Cafe in Annapolis
Carrol's Creek Cafe sounds like a quaint, small-town place, but in reality, it's an elegant, fine-dining seafood restaurant overlooking Spa Creek and the Annapolis City Marina. The spot has been serving classic regional favorites with imaginative twists for over 50 years. Dinner entrees include options like herb-encrusted rockfish, sauteed shrimp and crab pasta, and coconut seafood cioppino. Carrol's Creek Cafe also offers a kids' menu and a versatile drink menu.
(410) 263-8102
410 Severn Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403
Massachusetts: Moëca in Cambridge
Located in the historic city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moëca is a Michelin-recommended restaurant serving up the freshest, in-season, responsibly-sourced seafood. The menu here is updated daily to offer both raw and cooked seafood options that blend global flavors, traditional recipes, and contemporary twists. Multiple shareable plates are available on the menu, making it a great spot for a date night or dinner with friends.
https://www.moecarestaurant.com/
(617) 945-0040
1 Shepard St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: Mink Detroit in Detroit
Mink Detroit is a cozy spot a few blocks from the Detroit River that offers fresh, high-end seafood dishes. Here, you'll find both a five-course tasting menu that's updated frequently based on sourcing, as the spot only uses the freshest seafood. A limited à la carte menu featuring oysters, tinned seafood, and caviar is also available. Reservations are highly recommended and required for the tasting menu.
(313) 351-0771
1701 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: Meritage in St. Paul
Meritage is nestled in the heart of St. Paul, near the Landmark Center and Ordway Center, and not far from the Mississippi riverfront. The refined French bistro isn't exclusively a seafood restaurant but does offer a variety of seafood dishes, including escargot, oysters, shrimp, and crab–and that doesn't include the options at the raw bar. A seasonal, five-course tasting menu is also available, and reservations open up 30 days in advance.
https://www.meritage-stpaul.com/
(651) 222-5670
410 St Peter St, St Paul, MN 55102
Mississippi: White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge in Biloxi
Mississippi's Seafood Trail is known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the nation, and that includes White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge in Biloxi. Run by a husband-and-wife team, the Michelin-recommended spot is lauded for its high-end seafood menu, which changes daily based on what fresh fish is available. The restaurant recommends reservations, but does take walk-ins when able.
https://biloxiwhitepillars.com/
(228) 207-0885
1696 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531
Missouri: 801 Fish in Clayton
801 Fish is an upscale seafood and steak restaurant in Clayton, just outside of St. Louis. "I was amazed by this place. A high-quality dining experience, for sure," says one Redditor, and others agree. The raw bar features caviar, oysters, and tuna tartare, while main entrees range from lobster to Chilean sea bass to Hawaiian swordfish mole. 801 Fish is based in Clayton, but also has locations in Denver and Minneapolis.
https://www.801fish.com/st-louis/
(314) 875-9636
172 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, MO 63105
Montana: Feast Raw Bar & Bistro in Bozeman
For fine seafood dining in Montana, look no further than Feast Raw Bar & Bistro in Bozeman. Located in the heart of the city, Feast is known for offering exceptional dishes made from globally-sourced ingredients. The raw bar includes oysters and a shellfish tower, while the main menu includes lobster and grits, blackened ora king salmon, and a catch of the day option.
(406) 577-2377
270 W Kagy Blvd Ste C, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar in Omaha
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar has taken over the Omaha seafood scene, offering three locations within the city. The menu at these spots covers everything from crab linguini to crab-stuffed flounder to salmon salad to catfish po' boys, appealing to a variety of tastes. Shucks has been voted the best seafood spot by readers of both Omaha Magazine and the Omaha World-Herald in 2025.
https://www.shucksfishhouse.com/
Multiple locations
Nevada: Water Grill in Las Vegas
The Forum Shops at Caesars is one of the most popular shopping and dining destinations in the city, and is where you'll find Water Grill. The high-end spot includes a raw bar and sushi bar and offers entrees like Ecuadorian mahi mahi, Pacific big eye tuna, and Mexican swordfish. The menu changes frequently based on what's fresh and in-season. Those in the Vegas subreddit say Water Grill is amazing and love the variety of seafood available.
https://www.watergrill.com/vegas
(702) 832-4777
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd G1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Petey's Summertime Seafood in Rye
Fittingly located on Ocean Boulevard along New Hampshire's Atlantic Coast is Petey's Summertime Seafood. The casual, nautical-themed spot serves a variety of fresh seafood and, despite the name, it's open year-round. Locals particularly love Petey's clam chowder and lobster rolls, but the menu also includes a variety of fish, including swordfish, salmon, and haddock, served fried, broiled, or baked.
(603) 433-1937
1323 Ocean Blvd, Rye, NH 03870
New Jersey: Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach
New Jersey's coastal location means there's plenty of seafood spots, but Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant is one that's particularly beloved. The seasonal restaurant is located right on the water, offering both fresh, delicious seafood and ocean views. The seafood menu is vast, with options like honey-glazed salmon, broiled stuffed flounder, blackened mahi mahi, and lobster ravioli. The outdoor patio is open in the warmer months, allowing guests to come up right from the water.
(732) 899-1637
75 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
New Mexico: Escondido in Santa Fe
Chef Fernando Ruiz, a three-time Food Network champion, opened Escondido in 2024. Since then, the Mexican restaurant has taken the Santa Fe area by storm thanks to its fresh, high-quality, flavorful dishes. Seafood options here include pan-seared grouper, oysters, and calamari, all cooked with an authentic Mexican twist. One reviewer on Facebook calls Escondido "pure magic" and "a must-try for anyone who appreciates authentic Mexican cuisine."
(505) 316-4718
1101 Paseo Corazón, STE 100, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Le Bernardin in New York City
Only one seafood spot has earned three Michelin stars in New York, and that's Le Bernardin. The high-end, luxurious French restaurant also holds four stars from the New York Times, thanks to its carefully tailored, seafood-forward menu. An eight-course chef's tasting menu is available, as well as à la carte options like salmon, red snapper, and lobster. Reservations are required, and Le Bernardin has a business casual dress code.
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar in Raleigh
In the heart of downtown Raleigh, you'll find St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, a New Orleans-inspired seafood restaurant that is Michelin-recommended and was named the 2025 Restaurant of the Year by Raleigh Magazine. St. Roch offers a raw bar with oysters, crab, and shrimp, as well as a dinner menu with dishes like roasted oysters, BBQ shrimp, and Carolina calabash.
https://www.strochraleigh.com/
(919) 322-0359
223 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601
North Dakota: Beer and Fish Company in Fargo
With no relation to Fish N Beer in Colorado, Beer and Fish Company in Fargo is a seafood spot locals swear by. The modern, relaxed restaurant features a menu filled with oysters, seafood pasta, and a variety of grilled fish; locals particularly like the seafood tower and the king crab legs. They also love the variety of seafood options, welcoming atmosphere, and excellent service that Beer and Fish Company provides.
https://beerandfishcompany.com/
(701) 892-8363
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Pier W in Lakewood
Nestled on the shore of Lake Erie is Pier W, a modern, upscale seafood restaurant offering live music, Great Lakes views, and a menu crafted from the freshest seafood available. Dishes here include sesame-seared Hawaiian tuna, Pacific rockfish marsala, and char-grilled mahi mahi. In addition to excellent seafood, Pier W is also known for its brunch and extensive wine list. Reservations are recommended, and Pier W has a business casual dress code.
(216) 228-2250
12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Oklahoma: Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood in Oklahoma City
Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood might appear casual at first glance, but the restaurant offers an oyster bar and fresh seafood menu that earned a James Beard Award nomination in 2025. Sedalia's prix-fix menu includes dishes like baked oyster and smoked trout roe, while the à la carte menu features options like black river osetra caviar, bluefin tuna tartare, and smoked Spanish mackerel rillettes.
(405) 626-8249
2727 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill in Portland
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill is a small neighborhood seafood spot that's been serving Portland for over 20 years. Locals say that while it's not fancy, the food here is reliably good. When Season & Regions was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," the show highlighted the Pacific NW seafood cioppino and the Dungeness crab, but the menu offers a wide variety of other seafood options as well.
https://www.seasonsandregions.com/
(503) 244-6400
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
Pennsylvania: Little Water in Philadelphia
Located just blocks from Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, between the Schuylkill River and the Delaware River, is the only Michelin-recommended seafood spot in Pennsylvania. Little Water's raw bar includes oysters, shrimp, and crab, while the main menu features dishes like octopus, swordfish milanese, and whole fried snapper. Little Water is committed to offering both a memorable dining experience and sustainably-sourced seafood.
https://www.littlewaterphl.com/
(215) 337-3343
261 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Matunuck Oyster Bar in Wakefield
Matunuck Oyster Bar overlooks Matunuck Marina, giving diners a gorgeous water view as they enjoy their seafood feast. The spot farms its own oysters and clams, and uses only the freshest seafood it can source for the remainder of the menu. In addition to the raw bar, the menu includes traditional New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, Alaskan king crab, blackened yellowfin tuna, and more.
(401) 783-4202
629 Succotash Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: Chubby Fish in Charleston
Chubby Fish is a Michelin-recommended restaurant with a seafood menu driven by a James Beard-nominated chef. This menu changes based on seafood availability, but may include raw bar offerings like caviar and snapper ceviche, and a variety of oyster options. It might also feature large plates like chili garlic shrimp and seasonal grilled fish. Chubby Fish does not take reservations and allows diners to start lining up for a spot at 4 p.m.
https://www.chubbyfishcharleston.com/
(854) 222-3949
252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: La Playita in Sioux Falls
Translating to "the little beach," La Playita is a family-owned restaurant offering Mexican seafood dishes. On the menu, you'll find seafood boils, including a build-your-own option, as well as octopus, shrimp, red snapper, and tilapia dishes. Locals on Facebook say the dishes here are fresh and flavorful, and also mention that the atmosphere — with its beachy decor and upbeat music — makes every visit a fun experience.
https://www.facebook.com/la.playita.383017/
(605) 271-1425
5216 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Tennessee: Henrietta Red in Nashville
Tucked into Nashville's Germantown neighborhood is Henrietta Red, a chic seafood restaurant with high ceilings and filled with natural light. While the raw oyster bar is the heart of Henrietta Red, the dinner menu — with shareable dishes like green curry oysters, octopus, and seared scallops — shouldn't be missed. The spot is known, in particular, for its excellent happy hour deals and weekend brunch.
(615) 490-8042
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Este in Austin
Este is a Michelin-recommended restaurant that's bringing Mexican seafood dishes with an upscale, contemporary twist to Austin. The menu here changes based on seasonal availability but is consistently full of bold, unforgettable flavors. In fact, locals can't agree on what dishes are best, raving over dishes like the Este ceviche, squid al carbon, camarones el ricas, tuna tiradito, and the seafood tower.
(512) 522-4047
2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Utah: Harbor Seafood & Steak Co. in Salt Lake City
Sandwiched between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, Harbor Seafood & Steak Co. is an upscale but cozy restaurant specializing in American seafood and steak dishes. Locals on Reddit call Harbor fantastic and phenomenal and recommend the scallops. Other seafood dishes here include ahi tuna, Hawaiian swordfish, grilled lobster tail, and a seafood boil.
(801) 466-9827
E 2302 Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Ray's Seafood Market & Restaurant in Essex Junction
Although Vermont is the only landlocked state in New England, Lake Champlain gives it access to fresh fish. Not far from Lake Champlain is Essex Junction, where you'll find Ray's Seafood Market. For more than half a century, Ray's has been offering fresh fish from Lake Champlain and nearby coastal states. The menu here includes fried and baked fish, including catfish, swordfish, tuna, salmon, and more, as well as seafood rolls and grilled sandwiches.
(802) 879-3611
7 Pinecrest Dr, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Virginia: The Atlantic on Pacific in Virginia Beach
Just steps from the Virginia Beach shoreline is The Atlantic on Pacific, a contemporary seafood restaurant loved by locals. The raw bar here offers not just oysters but full seafood platters. As for the rest of the menu, you'll find cold dishes like caviar, salmon crudo, and scallop ceviche. Hot meals include baked oysters, white wine mussels, and cedar plank salmon. Locals on Reddit say the spot is great and highly recommend visiting for happy hour.
(757) 422-2122
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Washington: Local Tide in Seattle
Readers of Seattle Magazine voted Local Tide as the best seafood in the Seattle area, and it's not hard to see why. The sleek, intimate spot offers modern takes on seafood dishes like shrimp toast, rockfish banh mi, salmon teriyaki, and black cod kasuzuke. The restaurant started as a pop-up in 2017 and opened its counter-serve spot in 2020; since then, it's become one of the most popular seafood spots in the state.
(206) 420-4685
401 N 36th St UNIT 103, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Jewel City Seafood Restaurant & Market in Huntington
Jewel City Seafood Restaurant & Market is a casual, nautical-themed restaurant serving up fresh seafood in Huntington, West Virginia. The spot uses fresh seasonal vegetables and fish from all over the world, like tilapia from Ecuador and walleye from the Great Lakes. Diners can choose to order their fish grilled, baked, blackened, or deep-fried, and clams and oysters are available as well. Locals say it's the best seafood spot in the tri-state area.
https://www.jewelcityseafood.com/
(304) 529-7961
1317 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Harbor House in Milwaukee
Sitting right on Lake Michigan next to Discovery World, Milwaukee's Harbor House is the premier spot for lakeside dining and New England-style seafood. Locals say it's the best seafood restaurant by a large margin, and the perfect spot for a special occasion. Harbor House is most famous for its oysters, but you'll also find fresh, flavorful dishes like pan-seared bay of fundy salmon, grilled Rhode Island swordfish, pan-seared sea scallops, and Maine lobster fra diavolo.
https://www.bartolottas.com/harbor-house
(414) 395-4900
550 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Rocky Mountain Seafood in Afton
Rocky Mountain Seafood is a relaxed seafood spot sitting at the base of the Salt River Range of the Rocky Mountains. Despite the mountainous location, the spot offers fresh seafood, ranging from farm-raised salmon to halibut from Alaska. The cod parmesan is one of the most popular dishes here, but you'll also find options like fish tacos and blackened salmon.
https://www.rockymountainseafoodllc.com/
(307) 885-2722
492 Washington St, Afton, WY 83110
Methodology
To find the best seafood restaurants in each state, we first narrowed down what we were looking for. We wanted to avoid large chains and focus on spots that offered, if not exclusively seafood, a seafood-heavy menu.
After that, we searched each state for spots that had won awards or acclaim, like a Michelin recommendation or James Beard nomination. We also looked at those that had a lot of buzz and positive reviews on social media, as well as restaurants with positive press from both local and national publications.