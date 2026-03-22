Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Miami, Florida
In November 2021, the Michelin Guide announced that it would partner with VISIT FLORIDA to offer Michelin Guides to three cities in the state. One of these was Miami, and the first Miami Michelin Guide debuted in June 2022. Since then, the Guide has presented several restaurants with either a Bib Gourmand designation or one Michelin star each year; one restaurant in the area has received two. One star means the food is excellent and worth visiting, two stars means the food is so good that it's worth going out of your way to visit, and three stars means the food is so consistently amazing that it's worth making a special trip just to dine there.
The Michelin Guide may have started as a promotional tool for driving and using Michelin-brand tires, but it's grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Receiving a Michelin star is an honor, giving the restaurant a new level of visibility, along with a potential bump in demand. Stars don't depend on location or decor. When you see a Michelin-starred restaurant, you know that it's the food that's the attraction. Miami's dining scene is well-deserving of Michelin acknowledgment, with restaurants serving dishes from across the world and for all budget levels. Food in the city is about more than Cuban sandwiches and seafood; its array of dining options means there's always something new to discover. Currently, there are 13 Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami that cover the range from casual to exclusive, and all are worth a visit.
Elcielo Miami — 1 star
Elcielo Miami is known for eclectic takes on Colombian food, offering a presentation that's sometimes so abstract that diners talk more about what the servers did than what the food was like. That was the case in 2022, when the restaurant's "chocotherapy" course — in which guests have melted chocolate poured all over their hands — featured in a social media post that went viral. The course is part of the restaurant's "Experience" menu, a multiple-course tasting menu whose price changes depending on the day of the week. Elcielo Miami calls the menu a "culinary sensory journey" and offers variations for birthdays and anniversaries for an additional charge.
Medellín-born executive chef Juan Manuel Barrientos (a.k.a. Juanma) opened Elcielo Miami in 2015. The restaurant is one of five Elcielo locations in Colombia and the United States, run by the Elcielo Hospitality Group. Barrientos has landed on best-of lists four times and oversees a creative department in Colombia that creates all the recipes served at each Elcielo restaurant.
Elcielo Miami's interior includes an open kitchen, natural sunlight during the day, and cozy evening lighting that lends a golden tone to the wooden tables, tiled floors, and walls. Reservations are required, and hours are limited to evenings. Tuesdays are reserved for private events only.
31 SE 5th St., Miami, FL 33131
(786) 694-9525
Hiden — 1 star
One of the more exclusive restaurants in the Michelin Guide for Miami is Hiden, which requires that you and your dining companions go through a secret door with a code when you show up for your reservation. You don't get the code until shortly before your reservation time, you have to find the secret door inside a taco joint, and your dinner party is limited to eight people. Hiden is an omakase, a restaurant where the chef decides what you'll have for your meal. Customers sit at a bar that surrounds the chef's work area. Hiden offers eight to 10 seasonal courses with fresh fish flown in from Japan, wagyu steak, and a dessert course.
Chef Seijun Okano decided he wanted to be a sushi chef when he was a teen, and he spent decades training and working at restaurants in Japan, Hawaii, and California before moving to Miami to run Hiden. The Michelin Guide's review of Hiden says that diners "are encouraged to ask questions and drink freely," so don't expect a quiet, isolated dinner. Hiden's website doesn't contain prices, but the reservation page states the cost (as of mid-March 2026) is $300 per person, prepaid. Because space is so limited, there's reportedly a very long waitlist.
313 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127
Cote Miami — 1 star
COTE Miami, which goes by the name COTE Korean Steakhouse online, offers not only some of the finest steaks, but also an array of seafood options and an extensive wine list with over 1,200 labels. COTE serves lunch, dinner, a Happy Hour-like "Magic Hour" at the bar, and a steak omakase option with a separate wine pairing service. Grilling is done table-side, and the lunch menu includes six extra menu items ranging from a chicken-shrimp sandwich to Korean Crudo "Salad," which has a mix of tuna, sea bream, and lobster along with lettuce and rice.
COTE Miami is part of a chain run by Simon Kim, who opened the first location in New York City in 2017. The Miami location opened in 2021 after a year's delay due to the pandemic. Each location has a management team; currently in Miami, the sous chef is Jeffrey Beauchamps, and the wine manager is Morgan LaCroix. The Michelin Guide suggests that "first-timers should start with the butcher's feast, a generous tasting that includes an assortment of banchan, multiple cuts of beef, and two kinds of stews. Round it off with the kimchi Wagyu paella—a marvel on its own." Diners can also arrange for private dining. If you don't want to eat onsite, you have the option to order online for pickup or delivery.
3900 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
Le Jardinier Miami — 1 star
Just a couple of blocks away from COTE is Le Jardinier Miami, the first restaurant run by chef Alain Verzeroli. The restaurant focuses on vegetable-heavy options; even the cocktails focus on fruit and vegetable flavors, such as lime, cucumber, and passion fruit. Dishes of note include tuna with eggplant, snapper crudo, and summer corn linguine. The Michelin Guide recommends several dishes, including the plant-based ice creams, which it calls "impossibly creamy." The decor is modern and clean, with circular cubbies in the walls hosting shelves full of alcohol bottles or plants. The overall color scheme is mostly green and white with plenty of plants and warm lighting.
Verzeroli worked under Chef Joel Robuchon (whose own restaurant is a Michelin star recipient) before opening Le Jardinier as part of the Bastion Collection, the group that runs both Le Jardinier and Robuchon's restaurants. The seasonal nature of the menu at Le Jardinier is heavily influenced by Verzeroli's familiarity with and admiration for Japanese culture and his previous training under French chefs in Paris. The Miami location, specifically, features the culinary skills of chef de cuisine Mario Da Silva and pastry chef Nazareth Lizardi.
151 NE 41st Street, Ste. 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami — 2 stars
The only two-star restaurant in Miami is L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which is one of 10 L'Atelier locations around the world. Subdued lighting plus a reddish color scheme give what initially looks like a huge room a much cozier quality. A long counter-seating area allows patrons to look at the kitchen in action while eating.
Diners can choose from three fixed-price menus; two offer main meals, and one offers dessert. There's also an à la carte menu plus beverage/cocktail menus. The French-inspired food can be pricey, even off the lunch menu, but absolutely worth it. The Michelin Guide calls out several dishes, noting that "the aptly named le chocolat sensation is a thrill."
The first L'Atelier location was in Paris in 2003, and the Miami location opened in 2019. Robuchon passed away in 2018 with 31 Michelin stars to his name, and he was a mentor to chefs such as Alain Verzeroli. At the Miami location, which is also part of the Bastion Collection and located next to Verzeroli's Le Jardinier Miami, the excellent food is not only the creation of Verzeroli, but also executive chef James Friedberg and chef de cuisine Tycho Van Mierlo.
151 NE 41st St., Suite 235, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
Boia De — 1 star
Michelin stars are awarded for food only, meaning that the stars aren't reserved only for very exclusive establishments. (Technically, a fast food restaurant could get a star.) Boia De is an Italian joint squeezed into a row of businesses, with the only indicator outside being a pink neon exclamation point. Seating spills out onto the pathway outside. The dress code is casual, and the cooking is excellent but purposefully low-pressure. The owners, Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, told the Michelin Guide that they chose their strip-mall location and atmosphere carefully, claiming: "It's the concept of being a neighborhood restaurant we would want to visit once a week." Reservations aren't required, but they're definitely recommended.
The dinner menu at Boia De might not offer hundreds of choices, but there are several options. The dishes often use local ingredients, such as the pappardelle alla lepre, which lists Florida rabbit as the main ingredient. Stand-out dishes include that rabbit pappardelle, along with lamb ribs fra diavola and crispy tiramisu. Boia De is open only in the evenings, and tables fill up fast. The drinks menu is another matter, with an extensive list of wines and cocktails available.
5205 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127
Los Felix — 1 star
Los Félix focuses on sustainable, local food practices, using local fish and other ingredients in Mexican-inspired dishes. Executive chef Sebastian Vargas told the Michelin Guide that his restaurant works to support biodiversity, especially the different forms of corn found throughout North and South America. The restaurant also mills its own corn for masa and works with small farms both in Florida and in other states. Vargas's dedication to sustainability won the restaurant a Michelin Green Star in 2024 and again in 2025.
The care that Vargas and his team take with the food is evident. As the Michelin Guide put it: "Anyone can throw together a fish taco, but few are willing to source grouper from Key West, grill it in a banana leaf, and pair it with a deceptively addicting hazelnut emulsion." Recommended dishes include the grilled crab arepas and the chilaquiles. The setting at Los Félix is very informal, with counter and table seating inside as well as tables outside. It's not a big place, so be prepared to sit close to other diners. But the customers and the team running the restaurant are friendly, and the atmosphere in the restaurant is comfortable. This is a place to go with friends to learn more about Mexican and American foodways while enjoying creative takes on familiar dishes.
3413 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 391-1598
Ogawa — 1 star
Another Japanese omakase makes the list, and while this one is a little bigger than Hiden, it still provides a very private dining experience. The counter seating at Ogawa initially looks like it accommodates more than just 11 settings, thanks to an elongated room where the lights overhead run in straight lines parallel to the chairs. But the restaurant serves no more than 11 people in its main room; you'll have to ask about private dining options if you have 12 people.
Ogawa's master chef is Masayuki Komatsu, who trained in New York City and Monaco before landing in Miami. Komatsu and his team chose the name Ogawa because it means "small river," and the name of the neighborhood it's in is "Little River." He and co-owner Álvaro Perez Miranda wanted to run an authentic Japanese omakase; Perez Miranda told the Miami New Times that he had spent years working in Japan and was disappointed when he moved to Miami and couldn't find Japanese food like he'd had in Japan.
Courses include sushi with fish imported from Japan, tempura, and A5 wagyu. Wines, sakes, and champagnes are also available. Because the menu changes frequently, there's no specific dish that's recommended above others. However, customers usually note that all the courses were excellent.
7223 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33150
Ariete — 1 star
Ariete's cuisine is variably described as American, American-Cuban, American with French influences, and contemporary. Ariete's own website describes its food as Cuban-American, and customers report that its dishes, from chef Michael Beltran and his team, are delicious and unique. The Michelin Guide recommends that new guests try the tasting menu, specifically because "it's the surest way to experience the chef's talent for creative combinations and excellent sauce work." The seeded country bread, Our Florida Orange appetizer, short rib with black bean puree, and canard à la presse are also highly recommended.
Note that guests and reviews have remarked on how loud the restaurant can be, so be prepared for that. There's a bar as well, and the last seating is at 11 p.m. It's a late-night hangout for some. More than one person has commented on how unique Ariete's food is to Miami and the local Cuban community. There really isn't a dress code, and the staff is friendly and relaxed. Customers have a choice between counter and table seating indoors, and there's outdoor seating as well.
3540 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 363-7993
Stubborn Seed — 1 star
Stubborn Seed, the first restaurant from Top Chef winner and James Beard Award semi-finalist Jeremy Ford, opened in 2017. Stubborn Seed has received Michelin stars every year since 2022, and in 2025, it also received a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable farming and sourcing. Ford even opened his own farm south of Miami in order to try growing more local food for the restaurant.
The restaurant offers two tasting menus and an à la carte menu that's available part of the week at its bar. The dishes at Stubborn Seed are mainly American with international influences. Customers have compared the food to art, noting how good each dish looked. The prices can obviously be high, especially for bottles of wine, and the menu changes frequently. Guests have recommended ordering drinks by the glass when possible and trying the snacks on the à la carte menu. Examples of what's available in mid-March 2026 include beef tenderloin with caramelized onion au jus and buttered turnips on the à la carte menu, and truffled jalapeño cheddar fritters on the nine-course tasting menu.
101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 322-5211
Shingo — 1 star
A third omakase makes the list — Miami has been an omakase hotspot for a few years now — and this one offers new omakase enthusiasts a lesson in etiquette along with a look at all the people involved in bringing sushi-grade fish to Miami. Shingo, named after head chef Shingo Akikuni, is a rather large omakase restaurant that seats 14 people. Akikuni works with another chef to handle all the food, and the fish that the restaurant has shipped in often follows seasonal availability.
Akikuni learned to make sushi early on at his family's own restaurant. He also worked in Tokyo and New York before coming to Miami. Akikuni told the Miami New Times that when he first arrived in the city, he could see that many guests had never had omakase before. That brings us to the etiquette section on the website. While some of the rules are specific to Shingo, such as not placing keys on the hinoki counter (the keys could scratch the rare wood), others are more general, such as how to use an oshibori hot towel and whether or not to use chopsticks. Guests have been highly impressed with the food, complimenting its down-to-earth, low-gimmick presentation. The hinoki surface and the tableware get high marks, too.
112 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt — 1 star
The Tambourine Room is a small, 12-seat restaurant in the lobby of the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. It offers a calm atmosphere and is a very good example of fine dining. The restaurant recently welcomed a new chef de cuisine, Logan McNeil, and the food is a fusion of cuisines with Asian-inspired flavors; for example, one menu option is Colorado lamb with kombu buttered chestnut mushrooms.
The Tambourine Room has a long history at the Carillon. The Room first opened in 1958 as a jazz bar and then became a venue for private events. Chef Tristan Brandt brought dining back to the Tambourine Room in 2023 after working in Europe and Asia and has created seasonal tasting menus. The food is recognized as excellent, and great care is taken with the presentation. Note that a potential issue, pointed out by a customer online, is that the surfaces in the restaurant are hard and reflect sound.
carillonhotel.com/en/dining/tambourine-room-by-tristan-brandt/
6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
(866) 800-3858
The Surf Club Restaurant — 1 star
The final Michelin-starred restaurant is the Surf Club Restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. Chef Thomas Keller's first Florida restaurant offers classic continental and American dishes such as a jumbo crab cake with spicy mayonnaise or fettuccine Alfredo. The beef Wellington gets kudos for its excellent crust and perfectly cooked beef. Customers describe the restaurant and food as both familiar and elegant, with perfect presentation. The decor is very Art Deco with a subdued and well-thought-out color scheme. The atmosphere has been described as refreshingly relaxed. The Michelin Guide advises not rushing, noting that "you'll want to soak up all of [the restaurant's] Art Deco glamour."
Keller is an award-winning chef who's also run several three-star restaurants prior to opening the Surf Club Restaurant, which got its first star in 2022. Customers note the staff is supremely efficient and the cooking is perfect, with dishes such as a ribeye cooked to the exact right temperature for perfect texture.
9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440