The Iconic NYC Restaurant Where The Legacies Of Sinatra And Mad Men Still Linger

There are plenty of old and historic restaurants all over the world, but few can boast quite as much star power as New York City's Monkey Bar. While other bars around the country might be more steeped in history, like a three-centuries-old Pennsylvania bar, for example, this Midtown establishment has got a history all of its own. Having opened in between the two World Wars in 1936, Monkey Bar still maintains that old-timey charm, even after having undergone some renovations and restoration in the 2000s.

However, even with its unique brass monkey decorations and expertly-made cocktails, Monkey Bar is probably most popular for two reasons: its huge interior mural, and its presence in a couple of popular television shows. The mural encompasses a large portion of the bar's interior, and features the likes of Frank Sinatra and Langston Hughes — giants of post-war New York culture. Maybe it was these cultural echoes that appealed to certain TV location scouts, as Monkey Bar has featured in episodes of "Mad Men" and "Sex and the City," respectively. While it may not have the presidential allure of Nevada's oldest bar, Monkey Bar is worth a visit for its cultural experience as well as its historical significance.