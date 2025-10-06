The Iconic NYC Restaurant Where The Legacies Of Sinatra And Mad Men Still Linger
There are plenty of old and historic restaurants all over the world, but few can boast quite as much star power as New York City's Monkey Bar. While other bars around the country might be more steeped in history, like a three-centuries-old Pennsylvania bar, for example, this Midtown establishment has got a history all of its own. Having opened in between the two World Wars in 1936, Monkey Bar still maintains that old-timey charm, even after having undergone some renovations and restoration in the 2000s.
However, even with its unique brass monkey decorations and expertly-made cocktails, Monkey Bar is probably most popular for two reasons: its huge interior mural, and its presence in a couple of popular television shows. The mural encompasses a large portion of the bar's interior, and features the likes of Frank Sinatra and Langston Hughes — giants of post-war New York culture. Maybe it was these cultural echoes that appealed to certain TV location scouts, as Monkey Bar has featured in episodes of "Mad Men" and "Sex and the City," respectively. While it may not have the presidential allure of Nevada's oldest bar, Monkey Bar is worth a visit for its cultural experience as well as its historical significance.
What you can expect at Monkey Bar
If you're looking to channel your inner Don Draper, you could definitely do worse than checking out Monkey Bar. You'd have to imagine that the timeless jazz-age glamor of the bar's ambiance was a huge reason why it featured on a couple of New York-set shows — and it's that same glamor that draws in tourists, celebrities, and locals alike. The bar really seems to embrace its historic status as an almost-100-year-old establishment that was the haunt of many culturally significant figures of the arts scenes of the '50s and '60s. As such, walking into Monkey Bar feels like stepping back into the soft piano notes and clinking glasses of ages gone by.
A bar can only get so far on its atmosphere alone, though. It's certainly a good thing to see that Monkey Bar also crafts some exquisite food and cocktails that channel that same historic charm with an upscale tinge. Tomato juice and 7-Up are the stars of some vintage cocktails, but you won't find that here. Instead, you'll find a whole slew of martinis, and, of course, an array of Carrie Bradshaw-approved cosmopolitans. Paired with a tartare, scampi, or some classic oysters, you can dine and imbibe just like your favorite New Yorkers (fictional or otherwise) while soaking in Monkey Bar's unique scenery.