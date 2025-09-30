The US City With The Absolute Most Michelin-Starred BBQ Restaurants
When you hear the words "Michelin-starred restaurant," chances are you think of fine dining — perhaps white tablecloths and multi-course tasting menus plated with tweezers. That may have been the case historically, but not anymore: Michelin awards stars to all sorts of restaurants nowadays, from a street food spot in Thailand to a fish-and-chip spot in Italy. Over time, American barbecue spots have earned their stars, and many of them are in Austin, Texas.
When Michelin launched its inaugural Texas guide in 2024, it awarded one star each to four restaurants. Three are in Austin — Interstellar BBQ, La Barbecue, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue — while one went to Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, a suburb of Houston. These are the first barbecue restaurants in the country to receive stars, making Austin the capital for Michelin-level barbecue — and not just the national capital, but the world capital, as only two barbecue restaurants outside America have received stars (one each in Singapore and Taiwan). The stars mean that the restaurants check a few boxes, including the use of top-notch ingredients, serving consistently high-quality food, and showing a clear personality in their menus.
It's not just these three restaurants that the Michelin guide has noticed in Austin: Several more restaurants also got a Bib Gourmand listing, which is awarded to places that are considered good value for money, and which serve simpler fare than Michelin-starred restaurants, but still with excellent quality. These include the famed Franklin Barbecue, which is considered a must-eat on a visit to Austin, as well as Terry Black's BBQ and Micklethwait Craft Meats.
What to expect from Austin's Michelin-starred barbecue spots
In Austin, you'll find that Central Texas-style barbecue dominates, characterized by fairly light seasoning and being smoked over pecan, mesquite, or oak wood using a low-and-slow cooking method. It's all about smoky, meaty flavors, particularly brisket, so sauce may not always be as crucial as it is in other barbecue scenes. However, expect a vinegar-based regional barbecue sauce if available. The three Michelin-starred Austin barbecue restaurants walk a line between embracing that tradition while getting creative with their menus.
At Interstellar BBQ, brisket gets the simple salt-pepper-garlic rub, but steps out of the box with meats like peach tea-glazed pork belly. The sides go beyond the classics with options like smoked scalloped potatoes or poblano creamed corn, as well as classic mac and cheese or potato salad. On the other hand, La Barbecue serves a mix of Central Texas tradition and creative twists. Brisket is front and center, although the restaurant also makes its own sausage. It leans more into heat with jalapeño or chipotle sausages, as well as a house kimchi and jalapeño slaw, plus traditional sides like mac and cheese.
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is a food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar operation, and it's arguably the most experimental of the three, with alternative cuts like beef cheeks alongside the standard brisket. A good chunk of the menu looks beyond the barbecue world, with items like a brisket-chopped cheese sandwich, and a funky cheddar cheesecake for dessert. Interstellar BBQ, La Barbecue, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue make it clear why Texas is home to the best barbecue cities in the country.