The US City With The Absolute Most Michelin-Starred BBQ Restaurants

When you hear the words "Michelin-starred restaurant," chances are you think of fine dining — perhaps white tablecloths and multi-course tasting menus plated with tweezers. That may have been the case historically, but not anymore: Michelin awards stars to all sorts of restaurants nowadays, from a street food spot in Thailand to a fish-and-chip spot in Italy. Over time, American barbecue spots have earned their stars, and many of them are in Austin, Texas.

When Michelin launched its inaugural Texas guide in 2024, it awarded one star each to four restaurants. Three are in Austin — Interstellar BBQ, La Barbecue, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue — while one went to Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, a suburb of Houston. These are the first barbecue restaurants in the country to receive stars, making Austin the capital for Michelin-level barbecue — and not just the national capital, but the world capital, as only two barbecue restaurants outside America have received stars (one each in Singapore and Taiwan). The stars mean that the restaurants check a few boxes, including the use of top-notch ingredients, serving consistently high-quality food, and showing a clear personality in their menus.

It's not just these three restaurants that the Michelin guide has noticed in Austin: Several more restaurants also got a Bib Gourmand listing, which is awarded to places that are considered good value for money, and which serve simpler fare than Michelin-starred restaurants, but still with excellent quality. These include the famed Franklin Barbecue, which is considered a must-eat on a visit to Austin, as well as Terry Black's BBQ and Micklethwait Craft Meats.