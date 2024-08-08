Frank Sinatra's Go-To Steakhouse In Vegas Plus His Regular Orders
When it comes to a figure of such legendary status as Frank Sinatra, there isn't much to say about him that hasn't already been said. The crooning icon of the mid-20th century music scene has an allure that precedes even his music and evokes images of 1950s and '60s American high life, suave suited gentlemen, and raucous big band tunes. But behind the somewhat mystical reputation of Sinatra is a man who is prone to his habits just like the rest of us.
When he found himself in entertainment hotspot of Las Vegas, Sinatra frequently visited the Golden Steer steakhouse, which remains open to this day. There, he enjoyed go-to dishes that included clams casino, New York strip pizzaiola, and bananas Foster, with a helping of Jack Daniels and Italian red wine to wash it all down.
Ol' Blue Eyes certainly seems to have enjoyed the finer offerings of the Golden Steer, as he was known to be a regular customer. In fact, his preferred table (booth 22) is honored by the present-day Golden Steer establishment alongside booths dedicated to fellow Rat Pack members Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. So, though there may be a ton of quality steakhouse chains around today, if you want the true Sinatra dining experience, you know where to go and even which table to reserve.
The pieces that compose Sinatra's dinner
Although not all of Sinatra's favorite dishes feature on the Golden Steer's present-day regular menu, the restaurant did compose a special Sinatra-focused menu in 2015 to commemorate the singer's 100th birthday. Details of the exact preparation methods are scant and it's difficult to know with certainty exactly how Sinatra liked his dishes. However, the dishes outlined for the Golden Steer's "Frank's menu" still offer insight into Sinatra's dining habits.
Clams casino is an indulgent, savory dish comprising clams, bacon, peppers, onions, and a generous supply of garlic, all done in a delicious white wine. Much like the similar dish of oysters Rockefeller, clams casino are cooked and mixed before being served on the half-shell.
As for Sinatra's steak, he shared a love of New York strip, much like chef Jacques Pépin. However, according to the Golden Steer, he specifically ordered steak pizzaiola, which is a traditional Neapolitan dish wherein a chef braises thin slices of steak in an herbal tomato sauce. For dessert, he often ordered rich bananas Foster, a delicious, sweet dish of caramelized sugar and bananas usually served with a rum sauce and flambéd at the table. That all makes for a rather indulgent three courses, but you shouldn't expect anything less from the larger-than-life star.
Whiskey and wine were Frank's favorites
You probably won't be shocked to learn that Frank Sinatra enjoyed his fair share of spirits when dining at the Golden Steer. According to the 2015 commemorative menu, Sinatra partook in both whiskey and wine over the course of his meal, though it doesn't mention whether he took one or the other with any particular dish. We do know that his choice of whiskey was Jack Daniels and that he typically opted for an Italian red for wine.
Sinatra had a very particular but simple way of drinking his Jack Daniels: a couple fingers of the liquor in a rocks glass with just a few ice cubes. Supposedly, Jack Daniels was initially recommended to him by friend and comedian Jackie Gleason and, once Sinatra tried it, he never looked back.
As for the wine, the Golden Steer doesn't mention a particular brand or variety favored by Sinatra. However, the restaurateur of New York establishment Patsy's has claimed that Sinatra was quite partial to a Valpolicella when it came to reds. With these beverages at hand alongside some truly delicious food courses, you're bound to have a memorable meal worth singing about.