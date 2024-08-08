Frank Sinatra's Go-To Steakhouse In Vegas Plus His Regular Orders

When it comes to a figure of such legendary status as Frank Sinatra, there isn't much to say about him that hasn't already been said. The crooning icon of the mid-20th century music scene has an allure that precedes even his music and evokes images of 1950s and '60s American high life, suave suited gentlemen, and raucous big band tunes. But behind the somewhat mystical reputation of Sinatra is a man who is prone to his habits just like the rest of us.

When he found himself in entertainment hotspot of Las Vegas, Sinatra frequently visited the Golden Steer steakhouse, which remains open to this day. There, he enjoyed go-to dishes that included clams casino, New York strip pizzaiola, and bananas Foster, with a helping of Jack Daniels and Italian red wine to wash it all down.

Ol' Blue Eyes certainly seems to have enjoyed the finer offerings of the Golden Steer, as he was known to be a regular customer. In fact, his preferred table (booth 22) is honored by the present-day Golden Steer establishment alongside booths dedicated to fellow Rat Pack members Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. So, though there may be a ton of quality steakhouse chains around today, if you want the true Sinatra dining experience, you know where to go and even which table to reserve.

