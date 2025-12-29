13 Chain Restaurant Caesar Salads Ranked Worst To Best

While it can be inspiring and rewarding to explore new perspectives of classic dishes, there are times when an updated refresh of a tried-and-true recipe can go horribly wrong. Such is the unfortunate case of my last-place spot: P.F. Chang's Asian Caesar Salad. I have no big complaints with the bed of chopped romaine lettuce leaves. Crisp and semi-fresh with just a slight level of oxidation on the cut stems, the greens were no different than any other mid-level salad.

But the other components were a bland bore with the worst prep. Replacing the crunchy, garlicky croutons were stale and tasteless strips of fried wonton wrappers. In the very center of the salad was the tiniest teaspoon lump of half-shredded, half-grated Parmesan cheese that looked like it was collected from the very bottom of the bag right before being thrown out. It definitely wasn't enough for the larger amount of salad greens, and it had zero flavor.

The worst offender among the crew was the dressing. I'm not really sure what kind of concoction I was served. If it was supposed to be a creamy Caesar-style interpretation, it was woefully broken, separating into a thick layer of oil on top of some kind of gloopy, orange-ish sludge at the bottom. If it was supposed to have any flavor (maybe ginger or garlic?), it did not deliver. When mixed into the salad, it created an oily mess that tasted like nothing at all.