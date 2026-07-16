10 Spam Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I've been to my fair share of Korean BBQ joints over the years to celebrate special occasions, and not once at the handful of spots I've frequented have I tried something that tastes like Spam's take on it. The brand's flavor is hard to pin down, but the closest word that came to mind as I sampled it would be "funky."

It had a very smoky essence, which feels right since the Korean BBQ experience is all about grilling various meats. There was also a slight spice to it from ingredients like paprika and gochujang paste — again, not totally uncommon depending on the protein and marinades you choose at a Korean BBQ restaurant. But, what I wasn't expecting was how otherwise indiscernible everything else would be, making this the first time I've understood why some people tease Spam for being a "mystery meat."

The packaging clears its contents up, though, listing pork, mechanically separated chicken, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger as some of the main ingredients. I wouldn't have been able to pick out any of these elements without reading the label; all I'd know is that they come together to create something that should be left behind on the grocery store shelf.