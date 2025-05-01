15 Traditional Filipino Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

Looking for your next foodie fix? Have you tried Filipino cuisine? With a tropical maritime climate, the Philippines has a bounty of seafood, fertile soil for crops, and mountains of fantastically fresh fruit. Due to its strategic position in the Pacific, the Philippines has seen Spanish, Japanese, and American occupation, as well as heavy influence from China, and the local cuisine today speaks to all these influences. From crispy spring rolls, spicy stewed beef, and slow-cooked pork, to sticky-sweet fruity desserts, there's a whole world of flavor here to experience. Filipino cuisine should be on the radar of any curious foodie.

Cities across North America boast large, thriving Filipino communities. From Toronto to Los Angeles, Filipino cuisine has made its mark. Search for a spot near you and give this fabulous fare a try! And if you find yourself further afield, you can also look up a recipe and try your hand at making some traditional Filipino dishes at home.

Chef Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen is passionate about sharing her home flavors with the world. She talked us through her favorites, and you can find many of these recipes in her cookbook. Gentile and several other culinary experts filled us in on the must-try staples of this rich and flavorful cuisine. "Filipino food is fine food," says Gentile. "It's family food. It's joyful food." If that sounds good to you, read on to tantalize your taste buds and inspire your next meal.