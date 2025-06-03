We Tried 12 Panda Express Menu Items And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Not many people may know about Panda Express' origins, starting as a family-run Chinese restaurant that spawned a nationwide chain. What people are familiar with, however, is the establishment's provision of numerous American-Chinese meals, from The Original Orange Chicken to its chow mein and fried rice, that are great for a sit-in experience or a takeout order. This lineup of convenient, ready-to-go dishes has its standouts and its misses, though.
Many of Panda Express' options are made of ingredients like beef, chicken, shrimp, and veggies. But it is the way the chain changes the combination of these elements, as well as the sauces, seasonings, and the texture they're cooked to, that distinguish one from another. And, of course, the price and nutritional value also definitely make a huge difference in harming or helping a dish's case. That is why I put together a ranking of several of Panda Express' entrée items, so you know which to reach for and which to save for another time. Let's get tasting.
12. Fried Rice
Considering fried rice is one of the only four sides offered by Panda Express, it is a shame to think not only did it come in so low in the ranking, but it came in dead last. Especially with fried rice being a staple in China, you would think the American-Chinese eatery would make sure it gets the dish down as perfectly as possible. A solid bowl of fried rice should be good enough to eat on its own. That's not anywhere near the truth, unfortunately, in Panda Express' case, so you wouldn't be missing out at all by ordering any of the other sides instead or even going the extra mile to make the best fried rice at home.
That is, unless you are totally okay with the completely lifeless version provided by the chain. Sure, that means at least the flavor of the fried rice won't clash with your chosen entrée, given how bland it is. But wouldn't you rather just order white rice instead at that point? Panda Express' fried rice is honestly comparable to that, with some small chunks here and there missing the golden hue it should have, which suggests uneven frying and seasoning. Not every bite you get will come with bits of egg or carrot either since those are not as generously scattered. Consider making the stuff yourself at home, instead, as you can even make your own fried rice unforgettable with one extra ingredient like mirin. Now that's a winner.
11. Mushroom Chicken
We are very early on into the ranking, but it is already at this point where the repetition of flavors within Panda Express' selection makes it trickier to place certain entrées above or below another. Unfortunately, Mushroom Chicken has been decided to fall toward the bottom of the list. This menu item has actually been declared a good, underrated choice in the eyes of some customers, including one of my fellow taste-testers. I can see how that may be with its savory, umami qualities coming from the soy sauce and oyster sauce (that copycat recipes have assumed is used), but it is not quite enough to bump it over the other food offered by the eatery.
There are a fair amount of mushrooms, zucchini, and chicken within the dish, which is all great and good. However, it is just overall mediocre with not much to distinguish it from the rest. Sorry to those who defend the dish — I would rather indulge in the establishment's other chicken recipes before jumping into this one.
10. Eggplant Tofu
It stings to place Eggplant Tofu so close to the fried rice on this list. This veggie-filled order does not even get close to reaching the same lows as the last ranked item did, but, as a meat lover, it is just hard to picture picking this menu item over the others when given a choice. Still, it deserves much credit for surpassing initial expectations.
This is the most colorful dish you will find in Panda Express' lineup. Among a sea of dark-colored meats and deep orange sauces, it draws the eye with its purple eggplants, golden tofu, and large slices of vivid orange and red bell peppers. Each ingredient is dripping with a strong taste of what copycat recipes (and my tastebuds) suggest is oyster sauce, which is perfect for quenching any umami cravings you might have. The eggplants are the star of the show, being cooked to an ideal texture that is soft but still firm enough not to be deemed soggy. The same can be said of the tofu, which actually has a bit of a meaty texture to it. One serving also contains a decent 7 grams of protein, coming in pretty close to options like the Broccoli Beef.
9. String Bean Chicken Breast
After a while of tasting an entire lineup of Panda Express meals, many of which share the same sauces and ingredients, the chain's offerings become difficult to discern from one another. The String Bean Chicken Breast especially falls victim to this, with a flavor that honestly tastes like a whole lot of nothing. Well, maybe not nothing, but it does not feel too far off from the Mushroom Chicken, which is also mild in taste and seasoning.
For this reason, the String Bean Chicken Breast is probably one of the safest options on the menu for those who are pickier eaters or tend to avoid particularly strong flavor profiles. Its flavor and texture aren't nuanced or complex in the slightest, meaning it can eventually lead to taste fatigue if you eat more than a small a la carte box. But if you are not bothered by a meal that's not booming in spices and is heavily characterized by a tender mouthfeel, this is absolutely the one for you. And, hey, at least it is part of Panda Express' more nutritious options.
8. Honey Sesame Chicken Breast
Having a comparable flavor to the Honey Walnut Shrimp, the Honey Sesame Chicken Breast has the potential to come in at a much more favorable place in this ranking. Its use of the saccharine condiment creates a similarly sweet taste and soft, smooth texture. This dish essentially has the same effect as the Honey Walnut Shrimp (discussed later on), save for the swap of protein sources and the addition of sesame grains sprinkled atop the ingredients. The seeds are pretty negligible here, though, as their taste doesn't actually have a distinct presence when you are eating.
The Honey Sesame Chicken Breast also comes with a plethora of shortly cut green beans. These veggies should really be included in the meal's name, considering they are provided in abundance compared to the three or four very small pieces of chicken that came in the box. While that may vary from order to order, this is the reason the Honey Sesame Chicken Breast had to be knocked down a few pegs in this particular list. It is delicious as ever and could've been on par with the enjoyment attained by the Honey Walnut Shrimp, but the lack of chicken makes you feel like you basically just ordered a bunch of seasoned green beans. If you want to get your money's worth, make your own version of a sweet and spicy sesame chicken recipe from the comfort of your home, instead.
7. Broccoli Beef
Fun fact: Beef and broccoli as you probably know it is not a pairing you would commonly find in China. The combo you so often find at joints like Panda Express is actually an Americanized version of a dish China has, which uses their own type of broccoli called gai lan. Panda Express and many other western restaurants have replaced it with the bushy-headed, thick-stalked veggies we're so familiar with today.
Nevertheless, the Broccoli Beef offered by Panda Express is a reliable fan-favorite you can't really go wrong with. It gives you the best of both worlds by providing both meat and vegetables, but it should be noted that there is far more broccoli than beef (in my takeout box at least) — hence why there's only 9 grams of protein in a serving, which falls a good amount under how much is in Panda Express' other meat-forward entrées. The cuts of broccoli are large and enjoyably crunchy, though, as it should be, considering it makes up the bulk of the meal.
6. Chow Mein
The second side to grace this list is the Chow Mein, and thankfully, it did a whole lot better than its counterpart. The yellow, somewhat beige noodles surely aren't much to look at (and the pale shreds of cabbage and celery don't do much to help, either), resulting in a very muted look altogether, but the flavor is still there. There's a little sweet and savory mix going on with these noodles that makes it pretty enjoyable overall, thanks to that stir-fried quality that accounts for the difference between lo mein and chow mein. Plus, the grease isn't overwhelming compared to the chow mein served by some other restaurants.
Don't get me wrong, though; the flavor certainly isn't going to wow anyone. It also has an extremely soft texture that will either win people over or completely throw them off even more, depending on their personal preferences. However, when paired with an entrée or dressed up with some of the eatery's chili sauce or soy sauce, it's a solid accompaniment.
5. Black Pepper Sirloin Steak
Only two menu items included in this ranking are labeled "premium" meals, one of them being the Black Pepper Sirloin Steak that goes for $6.90. Aside from the mentioned protein source, the meat is accompanied by mushrooms, greens, bell peppers, and onions. This mix of ingredients comes together to create a complete meal that Panda Express lists as one of its "Wok Smart" dishes. For a menu item to qualify for this line, it must have at least 8 grams of protein and no more than 300 calories per serving.
Its stellar nutritional value (19 grams of protein and 180 calories) is just a plus that you are happy to learn of after already being impressed by its delicious taste. Of Panda Express' handful of beef-focused dishes, this one is among the best. The secret to Panda Express' black pepper steak is its savory sauce, which heavily coats those big cuts of beef. The pieces used here are thick and soft, with the audibly crunchy stalks of greens creating a stark contrast in texture. The bell peppers also add a pleasant pop of color that contributes to that so-called premium quality you are paying for.
4. Kung Pao Chicken
Spice-lovers (myself included) hold Kung Pao Chicken near and dear to their hearts, as it is one of the menu items where the heat is actually detectable. Unlike with other options that the chain also labels "spicy," such as The Original Orange Chicken and Eggplant Tofu, you do not have to search too hard to find that kick in the Kung Pao Chicken. The visible pieces of cut-up chili peppers scattered within the order back that up, too.
Still, the spice is nothing wild, especially for those who have a high heat tolerance. In fact, it is good to note that the light heat is broken up by the refreshing taste of the zucchinis. But even with the palate-cleansing veggies, I would not necessarily recommend Kung Pao Chicken to someone that likes their food as mild as possible. Those who like a gentle, fiery flavor with crunchy peanuts, though? This is the order for you.
3. Beijing Beef
If beef is your protein of choice while you are at Panda Express, Beijing Beef is the offering to try out. The Black Pepper Sirloin Steak coming in closely behind it, the beef in this dish excels above all others. It is simple, consisting of the meat along with just a few diced red bell peppers and onions.
Less is more here, though, as the peppery sweet and sour sauce is a refreshing change from the predominantly oyster and soy sauce-laden options that make up most of the establishment's menu. Be warned, however, that the texture might catch you a bit off guard. It is surprisingly softer and slightly mushier than you would typically expect from beef, especially after having tried other options like the Broccoli Beef and, again, that pepper steak. But while there is not much chewiness or bite to the Beijing Beef, the flavor takes your mind off of it and really sets it apart from the rest.
2. The Original Orange Chicken
Even if people one day did decide to revolt against the disappointment that is Panda Express' fried rice and seek out American-Chinese food elsewhere, the chain would probably easily stay afloat and open thanks to the orange chicken alone. Panda Express is, after all, home to the original version of it that has inspired countless copycat recipes. People can send their compliments to Chef Andy Kao in particular, who invented the beloved menu item for the eatery back in 1897. Since then, its popularity continues to thrive with no end in sight, and it is really not difficult to see why.
These amazingly good, boneless, skinless chicken chunks never miss the mark. They are consistent in their sweet sauce, and if you can slow yourself down enough while eating to take note of it, you will see it also carries the slightest hint of that titular, tangy orange flavor. No sides are needed to enjoy this item; it shines all on its own.
1. Honey Walnut Shrimp
If any menu item is going to dethrone the cult favorite classic that is The Original Orange Chicken and have the honor of taking first place, it better be out-of-this-world good (for a fast food restaurant's standards, at least). The only entrée to do that is the premium-labeled Honey Walnut Shrimp. Its standout taste comes with a slightly higher price to match, coming in at almost $7 for a small a la carte box of the dish, which is about $1 more than almost all of the other entrées.
An order of this will get you a handful of uniform-looking pieces of shrimp, each coated in a sticky, orange-yellow sauce that is largely composed of honey. As expected, you are left with a lightly sweet taste with each bite, accompanied by an incredibly creamy texture that makes it easy to pop pieces of this shrimp into your mouth one after the other. The glazed walnuts don't impart any flavor on the shrimp, but they are delicious and crunchy all on their own. It is unfortunate that there are not more of these within the order (though the included pieces used are pretty sizable), as they are reminiscent of the ones you would purchase from bustling city street corners or summer fairs.
Methodology
As someone who has frequented Panda Express multiple times before and tends to stick to the same dishes when there, a taste test was in order. This allowed me to confirm whether the tried-and-true entrées that I have already come to love were still deserving of all the hype when compared with the menu items that I had not tried yet.
After a thorough taste test, the order of this ranking was determined largely by the different dishes flavors and textures. The entrée's use of ingredients, their nutritional value, and how Panda Express labels them, such as "premium," "Wok Smart," or "spicy," also made an impact. Lastly, whether or not the dish's quality aligned with its price was also taken into consideration.