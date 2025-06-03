We Tried 12 Panda Express Menu Items And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Considering fried rice is one of the only four sides offered by Panda Express, it is a shame to think not only did it come in so low in the ranking, but it came in dead last. Especially with fried rice being a staple in China, you would think the American-Chinese eatery would make sure it gets the dish down as perfectly as possible. A solid bowl of fried rice should be good enough to eat on its own. That's not anywhere near the truth, unfortunately, in Panda Express' case, so you wouldn't be missing out at all by ordering any of the other sides instead or even going the extra mile to make the best fried rice at home.

That is, unless you are totally okay with the completely lifeless version provided by the chain. Sure, that means at least the flavor of the fried rice won't clash with your chosen entrée, given how bland it is. But wouldn't you rather just order white rice instead at that point? Panda Express' fried rice is honestly comparable to that, with some small chunks here and there missing the golden hue it should have, which suggests uneven frying and seasoning. Not every bite you get will come with bits of egg or carrot either since those are not as generously scattered. Consider making the stuff yourself at home, instead, as you can even make your own fried rice unforgettable with one extra ingredient like mirin. Now that's a winner.