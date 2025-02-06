In The Philippines, A Completely Different Fruit Is Used To Make Ketchup

There isn't a tomato in sight when this ketchup is made, but there's a distinctive quality to it that still makes it, well, ketchup. In the Philippines, you'll find it slathered on hamburgers and hot dogs, or used as a dipping sauce for wings and fish strips. It's a mainstay in Jollibee's sweet and savory spaghetti with its signature hot dogs, cheese, and ground beef. While this tomato-free ketchup is still a red condiment that pairs perfectly with everything from fries to traditional dishes like chicken adobo and Filipino lumpia, its tangy combination of vinegar, garlic, onion, and salt is balanced by a completely different fruit: the banana.

Filipino banana ketchup is as unique as it sounds, a tantalizing combination of sweet, savory, and sour ingredients that create a saucy substance worthy of obsession. It's a condiment and a marinade staple that's an easy swap in any recipe requiring tomato-based ketchup or tomato paste. You can buy or make it yourself at home, tweaking the recipe to your taste by adding chili flakes, paprika, turmeric, and cumin. For an even sweeter flavor, add guava to your homemade banana ketchup.