The Humble Spam Meal That Quietly Became A Global Comfort Favorite

Spam, the canned meat introduced by Hormel Foods back in 1937, often gets a bad rap. It's no coincidence that unwanted emails are called spam, but this pork product is a key ingredient in a comfort food that can be found in a host of places stretching from the United States (especially Hawaii) to South Korea to the Philippines and elsewhere across Asia.

It's Spam fried rice and there's a reason it has such a devoted fanbase. Fried rice is already a comfort food on its own that's also economical, since it can make use of a variety of leftovers. But then throw an extra-special ingredient into fried rice to upgrade it, like this salty, umami-rich pork product with a bologna-like texture and, when combined with a mix of rice, vegetables like peas and carrots, and eggs, you end up with something truly special.

Like many foods, Spam fried rice's origins are murky. Some believe it was born in Hawaii, while others suggest it hails from East Asia. What we do know is that all these places have their own take on the dish and that the most likely source of the Spam was the U.S. military. Beginning in World War II and continuing through other conflicts, including the Korean and Vietnam Wars, the shelf-stable canned meat was sent in abundance to American soldiers stationed abroad. They often traded it with locals or abandoned it upon returning home, so it ended up incorporated in traditional dishes despite the disruptive and sometimes painful context of its arrival.