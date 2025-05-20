Breakfast Meats Are Expensive — Use This Salty-Sweet Canned Ingredient Instead

Breakfast meats like sausage, bacon, or whole ham certainly make for a delightful plate, but they can also cost your wallet a pretty penny. If you want to swerve the costs while still having a delicious, salty bit of protein in with your eggs and carbs, then reach for a can of maple-flavored Spam the next time you hit the grocery store. Spam has an interesting history tied intricately with World War II, especially in terms of how it's used in East Asian cultures like Korea and Japan. People have used it as a prized ingredient in ramen, rice, and more for decades, and you can hop in there and join the Spam trend easily. Just take a can of your choice, cut the Spam into slices at your desired thickness, and cook it up in a frying pan until both sides are crispy.

Some people find Spam questionable because it's a "mystery meat"; i.e., processed meat as opposed to whole meat like chicken breasts and drumsticks. In reality, tons of meat fall into that category these days, like beloved hot dogs. Don't let preconceived notions stop you; grab some maple Spam and see for yourself just how closely it resembles maple-flavored bacon or sausages. Best still, you can crisp it up to your desired doneness just like bacon, and cut off as much Spam from the canned block as you want to use in one go.