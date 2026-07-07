9 Ways McDonald's Was Different In The '60s Vs Today

If you walked into a McDonald's in the 1960s, you'd notice plenty of differences right away. For one, the restaurants looked quite different, with bold architecture inspired by the Space Age. In addition, the menu was much smaller, and many of the chain's most iconic items didn't exist yet. And although the brand was growing rapidly, it wasn't anything like the global behemoth it is today, with locations numbering in the tens of thousands.

The first McDonald's opened in San Bernardino, California, in 1940 as a barbecue joint. However, it really took off after founders Richard and Maurice McDonald pivoted to burgers and fries and introduced their streamlined Speedee Service System. The brothers started franchising in 1952, and when Ray Kroc got involved a few years later, he kicked the expansion into high gear. The timing couldn't have been better. As more Americans bought cars and embraced convenience foods during the 1960s, McDonald's fast, drive-in model was more appealing than ever.

To say that the 1960s were a pivotal time for McDonald's would be an understatement. As the company grew throughout the decade, it introduced standardized restaurant designs, expanded its menu beyond the basics, and rolled out new marketing ideas. Many of those changes helped shape the McDonald's we know today, while a few fell by the wayside. If you're curious about what McDonald's looked like more than 60 years ago, here are nine ways the chain was different.