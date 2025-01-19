10 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's PlayPlaces

You may know them as PlayPlaces today, but originally, the playgrounds were named McDonaldland Playland. A prototype (variously called McDonaldland Park or McDonaldland Playground in different sources) debuted at the Illinois State Fair in 1972, and later that year, the first official Playland opened in Chula Vista, California, just south of San Diego.

The Playland was fun for kids, but the whole thing was also great marketing for the restaurant. The design was first made for McDonald's "McDonaldland" commercials, and it was transferred to the play areas so that kids would think they were entering the world they'd seen on TV. That would supposedly make kids want to visit, and those kids would supposedly bring parents, other family members, or neighbors with them. The pitch was that these play areas would then bring in a lot more money for the franchises that installed them — and did they ever.

Every location that added a Playland saw increased sales, and according to a promotional video, the original Chula Vista location saw an increase in sales of 34% — and that was before the park was even finished. Eventually, the completed play area helped that location increase its sales by 63%, which are numbers no franchisee concerned about sales wants to ignore — and they didn't ignore it. So many arranged to have Playlands and PlayPlaces installed that, by 1991, McDonald's operated the largest number of playgrounds in the U.S.