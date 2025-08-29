McDonaldland: The Rise, Fall, And Resurgence Of McDonald's Nostalgic Characters

Imagine a world where hamburgers grow in patches, french fries sprout in a thatch, and apple pies can be plucked from trees. Oh – and there's also a volcano that spouts milkshakes. That's the landscape of McDonaldland, a magical world where Ronald McDonald and his friends embark on wacky adventures. Created in the early 1970s, the fictional world was a defining part of McDonald's identity all the way through to the early 2000s, when it started to fade into the background. Just recently, McDonaldland came back into the limelight, and fans are absolutely thrilled.

If you were a kid during the 1970s or anytime up to the 1990s, you probably remember climbing into a giant hamburger head jail at a McDonald's Playland or collecting McNugget Buddies toys in McDonald's Happy Meals. Even if McDonaldland was before your time, there's a good chance you're familiar with some of its iconic characters like Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird. But have you ever wondered how McDonaldland came to be and why it went away?

Like the best stories, McDonaldland has had its rise, its fall — and now its grand return. To dig deeper into how this world evolved, and to finally get some answers to lingering questions (like what exactly is Grimace, anyway?), we spoke with McDonald's official archivist, Mike Bullington, who knows the history of McDonaldland inside and out. He shared a closer look at some of the artifacts and stories that shaped the magical land behind the Golden Arches.