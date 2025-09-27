McDonald's Original Mascot Was Creepier Than Ronald McDonald

Like any company, McDonald's has overhauled and developed its mascots over the years. After Speedee, Ronald took over as the mascot; and in 1971, the creation of McDonaldland introduced us to a whimsical world featuring characters like Mayor McCheese, Grimace, and the Hamburglar. Truly, it was a roster of fast food royalty that provided us with some of the most nostalgic McDonald's advertisements to date.

Speedee remained a McDonald's mascot until 1967, when he was discontinued for a variety of reasons. The minor reason was to avoid being confused with Alka-Seltzer's even creepier mascot called Speedy (an effervescent tablet with the arms, legs, and head of a boy, wearing another tablet with his name on it as a hat). On the larger scale, when Ray Kroc took ownership in 1961, he had two aspirations for the company: simplify the branding and market towards families. This is likely what led to the creation of a clown mascot two years later, which ended up being a clear hit.

Although Speedee is officially discontinued, anyone wanting to get a glimpse of him in person still can; a few McDonald's locations still boast signs featuring the original mascot. However, despite the fact that various Speedee signs are actually modern remakes, truly vintage signs can be found in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Muncie, Indiana; and at the oldest surviving McDonald's in Downey, California.