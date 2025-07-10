Ronald McDonald's 60-Year Evolution From Unsettling To Insta-Friendly

The McDonald's mascot team has had an interesting cast of characters over the years. It starts with Speedee, the mascot whose name was a tribute to McDonald's' inventive-for-the-time super-fast food preparation system. When Ronald McDonald debuted in the 1960s, he was far different than the cartoony clown kids know and love today. In fact, many iterations of the mascot were downright nightmare fuel. McDonald's has thankfully changed what he looks like.

Ronald McDonald also wasn't typically a stand-alone figure. The Hamburglar's rise and fall, Grimace, and the Fry Kids come to mind for most of us; if you're a serious fan of McDonald's lore, you may also remember the uber-creepy Mayor McCheese and Captain Crook. While the Grimace character has experienced a resurgence in popularity due to the debut of the Grimace shake, Ronald McDonald has been doing the hard work of peddling Happy Meals (which have an interesting history of their own) solo in recent years. If you're brave, buckle up and join us for an unsettling trip down memory lane as we explore the many versions of America's favorite fast food clown.