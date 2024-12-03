What Is McDonald's Hamburger University, Exactly?

While culturally, McDonald's might be looked at as a place where many teens get their first jobs, behind-the-scenes, the story is very different. Hamburger University is a big deal and has a far reach. There are now campuses all over the world in places like Dubai, China, Sydney, Hong Kong, Hamburg, and Singapore. Although it doesn't cost McDonald's employees anything to train at Hamburger University, getting into the program in some places, like the Shanghai campus, can be very competitive. According to Business Insider, only 1% of the people who apply to that program get accepted.

Graduates of the program get a diploma in hamburgerology, but that isn't where the educational benefits end. Students who go through the classes can trade their diploma for college credits at some colleges, with lower-level employees being eligible to earn 23 credits to put toward an associate or bachelor's degree. Members of upper management are granted 27 credits.

Many graduates of Hamburger University go on to do impressive things. They become in-store managers, franchise owners, and even part of the school's staff. And at least one of McDonald's former CEOs, Jim Skinner, is said to have graduated with his own degree in hamburgerology from the Harvard of fast food Education.