10 Mistakes To Avoid Making Homemade BBQ Sauce

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Barbecue sauce is a must-have condiment for grilling. Not only does it add the perfect amount of flavor to an otherwise bland protein, but a proper sauce can also encourage caramelization, which further enhances flavor and texture. Most people reach for store-bought barbecue sauce (like the ones our taster tried and ranked), but if you are looking to get a truly delectable flavor from this condiment, making it yourself is the way to go.

But what are the secrets to truly great homemade barbecue sauce, and how do you create one that rivals what you can buy at the store? Well, we reached out to a couple of experts to find out, including Jess Pryles, author of "Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat" and judge on Food Network's "Pitmasters," and Hugo Miranda, owner and executive chef of The Butcher's Block LA. They shared some of the most common mistakes people make with homemade barbecue sauce, as well as how to correct them and ensure your sauce turns out perfect every time.