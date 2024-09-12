The Simple Step To Get More Flavor From Your Spices

Dry spices are fine, toasted spices are better, and spices that have been bloomed are amazing. Blooming your spices, also referred to as tempering, is the simple step of cooking spices in oil to bring out maximum flavor and aroma. The reason this trick is so effective is because spices contain fat-soluble flavor compounds. Heat on its own does help pull flavor out, so toasting spices before cooking with them can result in a more flavorful dish. However, combining heat and oil further draws out the compounds that can only be released with exposure to fat.

This technique originates from South Asia, and is utilized heavily in Indian cuisine. In India, this method is called by many different names depending on the region, including vaghar, tadka, choonk, or baghaar. The spice mixture used changes by region, and even by household. For example, in the southern state of Kerala a blend of clove, star anise, cinnamon, and coconut is popular, while in the northwestern Punjabi state, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, ginger, garlic, and onion are used.

This technique is not limited to Indian or South Asian cooking; try blooming herbs de Provence for French dishes, or Middle Eastern spices for blending into hummus. Thyme is key in Italian dishes like soups and homemade pasta sauces, and when thyme is tempered, it can taste 10 times more pungent! Any rice, bean, soup, or stew recipe is a great candidate for enhancing flavor through spice blooming.

