When warm weather comes, we all know what it's time for — cookouts. If you're in the mood for ribs, you could fire up the grill, or you could step up your game and use a wood smoker. What is a wood smoker, and what makes it different? It's a smoker that specifically uses wood to flavor the smoke, and therefore your food, and can use wood as a fuel source as well. Some use charcoal or propane as fuel instead.

There are several benefits to using a wood smoker. For one thing, you don't need to monitor the temperature as much as with a kettle grill, and some say you get a smokier taste. It's recommended to make sure your wood smoker has a good thermometer to keep a close eye on the temperature. Many also come with an offset smoker, which has a firebox on the side for indirect heat. This is great for low and slow smoking. Choosing the best type of wood for smoking can be a bit of an art form, but it really comes down to your taste preferences. It's important to know what kind of flavoring each type of wood produces to get your ribs or brisket just right.

There are many wood smokers out on the market, making it tricky to pick out the right one for your backyard. That's why we've put together this list of the 12 best wood smokers, according to reviews by other buyers. Read on to find your perfect smoker.