The 12 Best Wood Smokers, According To Reviews
When warm weather comes, we all know what it's time for — cookouts. If you're in the mood for ribs, you could fire up the grill, or you could step up your game and use a wood smoker. What is a wood smoker, and what makes it different? It's a smoker that specifically uses wood to flavor the smoke, and therefore your food, and can use wood as a fuel source as well. Some use charcoal or propane as fuel instead.
There are several benefits to using a wood smoker. For one thing, you don't need to monitor the temperature as much as with a kettle grill, and some say you get a smokier taste. It's recommended to make sure your wood smoker has a good thermometer to keep a close eye on the temperature. Many also come with an offset smoker, which has a firebox on the side for indirect heat. This is great for low and slow smoking. Choosing the best type of wood for smoking can be a bit of an art form, but it really comes down to your taste preferences. It's important to know what kind of flavoring each type of wood produces to get your ribs or brisket just right.
There are many wood smokers out on the market, making it tricky to pick out the right one for your backyard. That's why we've put together this list of the 12 best wood smokers, according to reviews by other buyers. Read on to find your perfect smoker.
Best design: Pit Boss Grills PBV3G1 Vertical Smoker
Pit Boss is certainly a popular brand when it comes to smoking, and the Pit Boss Grills PBV3G1 Vertical Smoker has made our list for having an eye-catching yet functional design. It comes in a snazzy burnt-red color and allows for external wood chip and ash tray removal, which means you won't need to open the main door while smoking. The dual valve/burner system has one burner for wood chips and another to maintain cabin temperature. With 880 square inches of cooking space, it's one of the larger capacity smokers on the list.
At $240 to $349.97 as of this publication, it's not bad for what you get. Buyers have commented that they like that the wood tray is easy to access and that the smoker is overall easy to use, even if you're a beginner. Most importantly, many reviewers said they like the taste it produces.
Some reviews mentioned it sometimes didn't get over certain temperatures, but this could also be due to environmental reasons. It's also difficult to get the right temperature when it's cold outside, but smoking, in general, is a bit tougher if you're doing it during the winter.
Best budget model: Realcook Vertical 17 inch Steel Charcoal Smoker
You don't need to spend $1,000 to smoke the perfect rack of ribs. The Realcook Vertical 17 inch Steel Charcoal Smoker makes the list with a price tag of around $99 as of this publication, and you get a lot in return for your money. Not only can it smoke, but it can also grill, steam, bake, braise, and roast. Plus, you can do hot and cold smoking if you fancy some smoked cheese. The model has two access doors, so you don't need to disturb your meat while checking on your wood. And when you're not using it to cook, the top comes off easily, and it turns into a fire pit. Worry less about your smoker with this model, and focus more on avoiding common mistakes when cooking pork and other meats.
Many reviews said the price and value were the top things buyers liked. They also enjoyed that it was flexible for those cooking on a budget. Others liked that it was roomy — at 453 square inches of cooking space, you can fit two large briskets. Additional positive comments mentioned that it was easy to put together, had a good smoke flavor, and came apart easily. However, there were some mixed opinions on how airtight this model is, with some users saying the smoke can leak through the joints.
Best charcoal smoker: Dyna-Glo DGX780BDC-D 36'' Vertical Charcoal Smoker
Out of all the charcoal smokers on this list, the Dyna-Glo DGX780BDC-D 36” Vertical Charcoal Smoker came in as our top pick. It had a lot of positive feedback as of this publication, not to mention it's more affordable, with a price tag of $145 to $268. The smoker has four cooking grates with a total of 784 square inches of cooking space, making it great for larger groups. It also has a built-in charcoal and ash management system. There's a separate charcoal chamber and grate, along with a removable ash pan. With two separate doors, you can change out wood and charcoal without losing any smoke from your brisket.
It comes with a stainless steel temperature gauge that includes a smoke zone. This way, you'll know when you hit the perfect temp for getting the best smoky flavor for your ribs or pork shoulder.
Buyers say it has good smoke penetration, and they've had great results with brisket and pulled pork. They also say that the smoker is a great option for entry-level smokers and that the firebox is easy to use. They did note that there is a slight temperature difference between the upper and lower racks, so keep an eye on that.
Best propane smoker: Camp Chef Smoke Vault - Vertical
The Camp Chef Smoke Vault is the top propane smoker on our list. Don't be fooled by the fuel source — it comes with a steel wood chip tray that slides in under your meat and right over the fire to infuse your brisket or ribs with a hickory (or any wood of your choice) taste, which is perfect to pair with an amazing homemade barbecue sauce. It also has a steel water pan to help keep your meat tender. The temperature ranges from about 150 to 350 degrees, which is best for low and slow smoking.
It has a door thermometer, adjustable heat control dials, and two adjustable racks. As a bonus, you also get a jerky smoking rack. It comes in around mid-range on price, being between $316.84 and $384.90 at the time of writing.
Buyers liked the heavy-duty build that helps the smoker last for years. They also said that it delivers pro results and is easy to put together and use. Another big positive in reviews was that it can smoke a large amount of meat and flavors the meat well. While the temperature is easy to maintain, the built-in thermometer can be a bit finicky, and it can take some time to learn how to get the temp right. As such, a few buyers suggested using an oven temperature gauge.
Best for large gatherings: Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker
If your home is the go-to place for parties and gatherings, the Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Reverse Flow Offset Smoker can handle large-scale smoking. With 751 square inches in the main cooking chamber, plus 309 square inches in secondary space, you can easily feed a crowd on game day. It also has a large charcoal basket so that you can smoke longer. One of the best parts is that you can move the smokestack and use reverse flow smoking in addition to traditional offset smoking.
It's made from heavy-gauge steel and has a lid-mounted temperature gauge. It also has pre-installed baffles under the grate for even heat and smoke distribution. This smoker does a bit of everything from smoking to barbecue and grilling. It's a bit on the higher end of the price spectrum as of this publication, coming in at $579 to $749, but reviews say it has good value.
Buyers liked that you can do just about anything with this model, and call it a good step up from an entry-level smoker. Others like how the reverse flow works, saying you can fill the cooking space however you like without worrying about your food getting fully cooked. Some recommended putting foil over the baffles before cooking to help with cleanup.
Best combo grill/smoker: Royal Gourmet CC2036F Barrell Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker
The Royal Gourmet CC2036F Barrell Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker got high marks for being able to handle grilling and smoking. It has 668 square inches in cooking grates, a 260-square-inch warming rack, and a 227-square-inch offset smoker, giving you plenty of options for your next barbecue. That way you can focus on finding the best cut of pork to smoke for succulent pulled pork, rather than space. It also has a three-level adjustable charcoal pan and a side charcoal door. The pan for fuel and the grease trap are both removable for easy cleaning. Control the heat better with the upper stack and side vent. There's also a lid-mounted thermometer and S-hooks for additional storage.
Reviews spoke highly of the cooking space and functionality of the grill/smoker. They said it was easy to assemble, though it can take a while. Buyers also said that wood logs work best for smoking, rather than chips. There were some mentions of smoke leakage. However, it wasn't bad, and there are easy fixes for it. They also said to make sure that the coals and wood aren't blocking the airflow.
Best smoke retention: Sophia & William Heavy-Duty Charcoal Outdoor Smoker Grill
Worry less about smoke leaking out with the Sophia & William Heavy-Duty Charcoal Outdoor Smoker Grill. The smoker is built in one piece specifically to prevent leaks. It also has 941 square inches in cooking space, broken up into 551 square-inch grates, a 198-square-inch warming rack, and a 192-square-inch offset smoker. It's perfect for your next Fourth of July party, especially when you use this strategy to choose the best side dishes.
It's also made from heavy-duty steel and has a standing temperature gauge and an adjustable smoke stack. The front shelf folds down for easy storage, and it has a push-out ash tray. At $399.99 at the time of writing, it's in the middle of the price range.
Buyers liked that it was durable, though said it was a bit heavy. So, wherever you park it, that's probably where it'll stay. They also raved about the heat and smoke retention. They liked the size and how easy it is to use, especially for anyone new to smoking. It can be tricky to put together, so be sure to have some extra hands to help.
Best flavor: Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker, Charcoal Smoker
Hands down, the top comment on the Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker was how great everything smoked in it tasted. Buyers loved how well it flavored everything from meat to veggies. You can complement that smoky flavor by adding a bit of vinegar to store-bought barbecue sauce to level up your cookout. It's made from steel and is big enough to fit a whole turkey and ham at the same time. It can also fit up to four racks of ribs.
It has two nickel-plated grates, a water pan, a thermometer, and vents on the bowl and lid to help with temperature control. The fuel door comes off, so you can easily add more charcoal and wood. As of the time of writing, it costs about $419.00, making it slightly pricier than other smokers on the list, but the reviews say that it's well worth the cost.
Many said it is great for all-day smoking sessions. It also has consistent temperature control and is easy to use. Many liked that it was smaller and didn't take up a lot of space on the deck or back porch. However, others commented that they wished it was a bit bigger, so it depends on your smoking needs whether this model is a good size for you.
Best value: Royal Gourmet CC1830S 30'' BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker
Get a lot of bang for your buck with the Royal Gourmet CC1830S 30” BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker. At $118.76 to $130.42, it's an inexpensive option at the time of writing, especially considering you get 881 square inches in cooking space. This includes 443 square inches for the main cooking grates, an 184-square-inch warming rack, and an 184-square-inch offset smoker. There's an easy-to-open side door for charcoal and ashes, plus air vents to help get the right temperature and smoke level. It may not have a lot of extras, but it'll get the job done. With this smoker, you won't need to worry so much about getting the meat right, so you can focus on what else to bring to the next get-together to actually impress your friends.
There's also an adjustable charcoal pan, which many buyers liked. They liked the price and size as well. While there have been small leaks reported, reviews said it still held the temperature well. They also liked that it comes to temperature pretty quickly.
Best vertical smoker: Cuisinart 36'' Vertical Propane Smoker
For those who prefer a vertical smoker over a barrel, the Cuisinart 36” Vertical Propane Smoker tops our list in that category. It had rave reviews over results, with many calling it an effective smoker. It has 785 square inches of cooking space, with four chrome steel racks that are removable and dishwasher-safe. It also has porcelain-enameled trays for wood and water. It's a great option for those long smoking sessions.
At $282.00 to $299.99 at the time of writing, it has a good price point, and buyers have said this is a good value. It also has a tightly sealed door to keep smoke in for optimum penetration. It is a propane-fueled smoker and comes with a regulator and hose.
Buyers liked that it's easy to use, even if you're new to the game, and say that the propane is better for temperature control. They also like the size. It's recommended to season the smoker first (which isn't in the instructions), though seasoning is a recommended first step with any smoker. While some have reported a small amount of smoke leaking through the door, this is easily fixed with grill gasket tape and didn't affect overall satisfaction for most.
Best portable smoker: Charbroil® The Big Easy® TRU-Infrared™ 3-in-1 Smoker
If you're headed out for a week of camping, of course, you can still take a smoker with you. The Charbroil® The Big Easy® TRU-Infrared™ 3-in-1 Smoker is the best portable smoker on our list, coming in at just over 22 pounds. It's easy to pack up and carry around, plus still big enough to smoke a 21-pound turkey. It has two more functions outside of smoking — grill and roast — making it great for whatever you're craving while out in the woods.
The TRU-Infared tech helps with consistent cooking and prevents flare-ups. It also has a side-mounted smoker box so you can restock your wood without opening the top. At $194.37 to $269.99, it's a fairly economical option.
Reviews said the smoker performs well and is easy to use. Buyers like the quick cooking time and that the temperature is evenly distributed. They say it's a smoker to get if you want your meat smoked fast. They also said the food comes out tender and juicy, plus has a good smoky taste. It is a smaller smoker, and sometimes the cook time gets away from you, but users said opening the top can help slow it down.
Best for modifications: Giantex Outdoor Smoker with Double Doors
Pitmasters looking for a smoker that they can tinker with will enjoy the Giantex Outdoor Smoker. Many reviews said they liked that this model is easy to modify and add on to in order to create the perfect smoker. It's a good base model that's on the lower end of the price spectrum at $149.99. The smoker comes with a thermometer on the door and four vents on the side. It uses charcoal but has a double-door design so you can reload your fuel and wood for smoking without bothering your meat or veggies. It also has two detachable grill nettings and can roast as well as smoke.
This is a model that's not recommended for beginners, but experienced smokers like that it's sturdy and can handle modifications. Many have added smokestacks, among other extras. They also say it's good for cold smoking and great to take along on a camping trip or other outing. It's not too heavy to pack up in your car and go.
Methodology
With all the wood smokers out there, how could we possibly narrow down our picks for this list? The biggest thing we looked at was what people were saying about them. All of the smokers listed had a majority of positive reviews. The best judges of how a model works are often going to be the people using them.
When possible, we also looked at how many people were recommending the smokers versus those that weren't. Each one had many recommendations across several retailers, and they far outweighed anyone not recommending them. We also took a close look at the complaints. Were they easy fixes or issues with delivery? We chose models that had very few serious complaints.
Lastly, we focused on smokers that were widely available and listed on more than one retailer's website. A vast majority of those that made the list were available at anywhere from three to five retailers.