The One Hack You'll Need When Freezing Sauces And Leftovers

Leftovers may seem like an unglamorous part of life, but they're a great way to save an amazing meal for later. You can even completely transform leftovers by turning them into soup. However, when you have a lot of food left to save, storage can become a problem, especially if you have containers of sauces and liquids that can take up a lot of room. When space is at a premium, every little bit counts, so you sometimes have to think outside of the box when storing food.

Fortunately, there are solutions, such as Melissa Clark's space-saving freezer hack, which stresses the importance of flattening things before freezing them. While speaking with Rachael Ray, Clark claimed that freezing sauces and liquids on a sheet pan before portioning them into bags is the key to saving as much freezer space as possible. That said, this isn't the only method of flat storage you can use.

For example, if you're in a rush and need to put things away fast, you might not have time to pre-freeze things. Instead, you can portion out your sauces, soups, spreads, and other leftovers into freezer-safe bags and lay them on their side to freeze flat. For foods needing some help leveling out, you can use a bench scraper to smooth things over. As an aside, a bench scraper, like OXO's stainless steel scraper, is also great for cutting pre-frozen sauces into perfectly flat and level portions for bagging.