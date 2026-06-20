6 Canned Apple Pie Fillings, Ranked

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If there is one dessert I'm known for, it has to be my apple pie. Surely, my signature chocolate chip cookies and miso caramel fudge brownies are legendary, but I consider a good apple pie one of the most fundamental things that any home baker can master — which is why I take immense pride in my own recipe. I won't tell you my tips for great apple pie right now, but I will tell you one thing my pie doesn't have: canned apple filling.

Now, I'm all for a good shortcut. However, the experience of peeling apples (and snacking on slices as you cut them) and adding your own seasoning is part of what makes baking apple pie so special. As such, pre-seasoned apple pie filling is like an enigma to me. But is it possible that I've been discounting a perfectly good alternative to hand-peeling pounds upon pounds of apples all these years?

This question guided my decision to sample and rank all of the canned apple pie fillings that I could find based on their texture, flavor, and value. These run the gamut from generic grocery brands to $15-per-jar gourmet pie fillings, so there is something for every budget and pie lover out there. Are there any brands that are toothsome, perfectly textured, and that offer a balanced, spiced sweetness worthy of a "homemade" pie? Read on to find out.

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