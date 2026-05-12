The Hands-Down Best Meat To Pair With Vinegar-Based BBQ Sauces
If you're a barbecue lover, there's a solid chance you're primarily in it for the salty taste and tender texture of smoked meat. There are plenty of different barbecue sauces across the U.S. and while the tomato-based variety is the most popular, some people, especially those in eastern North Carolina, prefer lighter, vinegar-based sauces. But which meats pair best with a tangy condiment that features vinegar as its primary ingredient? Fortunately, Chowhound received some worthwhile advice on the subject from Ryan Mitchell, pitmaster and co-founder of True Made Foods, and son of Hall of Fame pitmaster Ed Mitchell.
According to Ryan Mitchell, the best meat to pair with vinegar-based barbecue sauce is pork, either whole-hog or pulled. "The vinegar cuts through the fat, brightens the meat, and keeps each bite from feeling heavy," Mitchell said. Vinegar-based sauces typically include little or no tomatoes, one or two types of vinegar, brown sugar, hot sauce, and sometimes mustard.
What makes North Carolina barbecue unique is that the meat is traditionally cooked over a wood fire, preserving its natural juices and giving it a robust, complex flavor. Since pork is generally fattier than other types of meat, Mitchell suggests the acid in vinegar-based sauces balances this meat's rich, savory qualities. For the best balance of flavors, it's best to avoid sugary sauces, which can mask pork's more nuanced notes.
More meats worth pairing with vinegar-based BBQ sauce
While you can certainly smoke a whole hog or follow tips to make a perfect pulled pork sandwich, there are other meats that benefit from the punchy taste of vinegar-infused barbecue sauce. For starters, Mitchell suggests smoked chicken for a worthwhile meal. Even though chicken has less fat than pork, the lighter, zestier sauce highlights the flavor of smoked chicken without masking its notable features.
Another way to enjoy this tangy condiment is atop fried seafood. Use your favorite store-bought variety or imbue your own vinegar-based sauce with extra ingredients like fresh garlic, ginger, butter, and honey. The acidity makes it a flavorful option for marinating your seafood prior to cooking. Mitchell especially enjoys pairing vinegar-based barbecue sauce with wild-caught fish. You can also use it to brighten the rich butteriness of shrimp, crab, and lobster.
Lastly, if you want to try a more adventurous option, Mitchell recommends lamb. Unlike pork, which offers a more neutral balance of flavors, lamb has a more earthy, gamey flavor. It's a marriage of strong flavors that works well. You can also make sandwiches with tender lamb, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, and shredded cabbage.