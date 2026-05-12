The Hands-Down Best Meat To Pair With Vinegar-Based BBQ Sauces

If you're a barbecue lover, there's a solid chance you're primarily in it for the salty taste and tender texture of smoked meat. There are plenty of different barbecue sauces across the U.S. and while the tomato-based variety is the most popular, some people, especially those in eastern North Carolina, prefer lighter, vinegar-based sauces. But which meats pair best with a tangy condiment that features vinegar as its primary ingredient? Fortunately, Chowhound received some worthwhile advice on the subject from Ryan Mitchell, pitmaster and co-founder of True Made Foods, and son of Hall of Fame pitmaster Ed Mitchell.

According to Ryan Mitchell, the best meat to pair with vinegar-based barbecue sauce is pork, either whole-hog or pulled. "The vinegar cuts through the fat, brightens the meat, and keeps each bite from feeling heavy," Mitchell said. Vinegar-based sauces typically include little or no tomatoes, one or two types of vinegar, brown sugar, hot sauce, and sometimes mustard.

What makes North Carolina barbecue unique is that the meat is traditionally cooked over a wood fire, preserving its natural juices and giving it a robust, complex flavor. Since pork is generally fattier than other types of meat, Mitchell suggests the acid in vinegar-based sauces balances this meat's rich, savory qualities. For the best balance of flavors, it's best to avoid sugary sauces, which can mask pork's more nuanced notes.