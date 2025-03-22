5 Unique Ways To Use Anchovy Paste In Your Cooking

In American-style cooking, anchovy paste is one of those ingredients that a lot of us buy at the grocery store to make one recipe, and then it sits in the fridge waiting until the next batch of Caesar dressing. It's not a one-trick ingredient, however. In fact, lots of chefs use anchovy paste as a secret weapon for boosting the depth of flavor in ways that might surprise you. It's packed with lots of natural glutamates, which our tongues perceive as savory or meaty (also called umami), which can make an everyday recipe into something restaurant-worthy if you give it a chance.

Here we'll explore five unique ways to use anchovy paste, and we encourage you to try them all so that you can learn to master the possibilities. Don't worry about making a dish taste fishy; this all-star ingredient will simply enhance other naturally occurring savory qualities in your food and make ordinary recipes taste a bit more complex. Once you add it to your mental flavor library, you'll reach for the tube again and again whenever a dish needs a little extra oomph — even in some very unexpected places.