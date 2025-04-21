The Absolute Best 17 Ways To Use Up Leftover Citrus Zest

There are some types of produce that are kitchen essentials. They're items that, even if you don't necessarily use them every day, you should always have on hand. The basic list includes a head of garlic, a bag of onions, and one of our personal favorites: lemons. Lemons are a must-have for cocktails, though they can also add a refreshing flavor to a whole host of recipes. And every home cook knows that store-bought lemon juice doesn't hold a candle to the fresh-squeezed stuff.

Besides juice, lemons also have another particularly valuable and tasty thing going for them: the zest. This outer skin of the lemon is filled with flavor nuances and complexities. Some recipes might call for a pinch of it here and there, which may leave you scratching your head about how to use the rest of it. On the other hand, you may have a recipe that calls for just the juice and feel a bit guilty about throwing out the rest of the lemon without putting its zest to good use. In order to help alleviate your lemon woes, we've assembled a list of the tastiest ways to utilize leftover lemon zest in your kitchen — for sweet, savory, and everything in between.