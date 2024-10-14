For Homemade Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Fresh Zest Is A Must
From homemade salad dressing to DIY aioli, once you learn to make them, it's hard to return to the packaged versions. The same goes for seasoning blends. It's helpful to have a jar of pre-made seasoning, but they're just herbs and spices mixed together. If you take the time to dry out your own fresh herbs and fruits, mixing them in with the rest of your spices is easy.
Lemon pepper seasoning is a classic go-to for everything from salmon and roasted potatoes to steamed broccoli and even popcorn. Commercial versions include citric acid (lemon juice) and black pepper, and other ingredients like onion, salt, garlic, and food coloring and calcium silicate to prevent caking. However, making your own version lets you add a secret ingredient — lemon zest — that store-bought blends just can't compete with. Fresh lemon zest adds a refreshing zing and enhances the lemony-ness of the blend in a way plain old citric acid can't.
How to make lemon pepper seasoning with lemon zest
Depending on the recipe, ingredients may be as simple as lemon, black peppercorns, and salt. Regardless of the mix, fresh lemon zest is key for homemade versions.
The trick is toasting and drying the zest. It releases all of the flavors and aromatics in the same way as toasting spices in a frying pan or an oven. In the case of zest, toasting also removes moisture allowing for easier grinding and storage. Zest two to four lemons, using a specialty grater like the OXO Good Grips etched zester, and lay them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Grind the zest with peppercorns and salt crystals after toasting it at a low oven setting for 30 minutes to an hour. Alternatively, combine the ground pepper and lemon zest and roast them together at a higher temperature for a few minutes, so the zest is dry but not ground. As it cools, mix in salt and any other ingredients. Stored in an airtight container, the blend should last for several weeks or months.