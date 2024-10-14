For Homemade Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Fresh Zest Is A Must

From homemade salad dressing to DIY aioli, once you learn to make them, it's hard to return to the packaged versions. The same goes for seasoning blends. It's helpful to have a jar of pre-made seasoning, but they're just herbs and spices mixed together. If you take the time to dry out your own fresh herbs and fruits, mixing them in with the rest of your spices is easy.

Lemon pepper seasoning is a classic go-to for everything from salmon and roasted potatoes to steamed broccoli and even popcorn. Commercial versions include citric acid (lemon juice) and black pepper, and other ingredients like onion, salt, garlic, and food coloring and calcium silicate to prevent caking. However, making your own version lets you add a secret ingredient — lemon zest — that store-bought blends just can't compete with. Fresh lemon zest adds a refreshing zing and enhances the lemony-ness of the blend in a way plain old citric acid can't.