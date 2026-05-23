Homemade Honey Butter Recipe
Honey butter is the perfect combination of creamy, meltingly rich butter, mild golden honey with its slightly floral flavor and aromatic sweetness, and just a touch of salt for balance. It's a perfectly simple condiment, but one with endless uses — wonderful to melt into a slice of bread fresh from the oven or to elevate a whole range of roasted dishes. If you've been craving honey butter, this is your official sign to make some at home. While you could just whip together softened butter and honey, we prefer to take things up a notch by making our butter from scratch. That's not to say you can't shortcut the recipe, but churning your own butter creates an ultra-creamy texture and deeply flavorful result you just won't be able to replicate with the store-bought butter.
The best part of this recipe is that it only takes four ingredients and less than 30 minutes to make from start to finish. Honey adds sweetness without overpowering the butter, while the confectioners' sugar provides stability and helps create a smoother, more spreadable consistency. A touch of salt keeps the flavor balanced and prevents it from tasting flat. The finished butter is light, creamy, and perfect for spreading over biscuits, cornbread, pancakes, and more.
Gather the ingredients for homemade honey butter
To make homemade honey butter, you'll want to start with heavy cream. The higher the fat percentage, the richer and creamier your butter will be, so use the best quality that fits your budget. Since the cream is what separates into butter and buttermilk, it's important that it's well-chilled before you begin the process. Cold cream whips up more efficiently and separates more easily. Once the butter forms, you'll drain off the buttermilk, squeeze out the excess liquid, and whip the remaining butter with honey, confectioners' sugar, and kosher salt until smooth and fluffy.
The type of honey you use can subtly change the flavor of the finished butter, so choose one that you particularly love. Clover honey creates a classic sweet flavor, while orange blossom can add subtle citrus notes. Confectioners' sugar keeps the texture nice and smooth, and kosher salt enhances the buttery flavor.
Step 1: Whip the cream
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks.
Step 2: Continue to whip
Scrape down if needed, then continue to whip until the mixture starts to liquefy and separate.
Step 3: Prepare a sieve
Place a fine mesh sieve over a bowl.
Step 4: Strain the butter
Strain the butter mixture, pressing on the solids to release any liquid.
Step 5: Squeeze out the liquid
Use gloved hands to squeeze out any remaining liquid from the butter.
Step 6: Clean the bowl
Clean out the mixing bowl using hot water.
Step 7: Combine the butter and honey
Add the butter, honey, confectioners' sugar, and salt to the mixing bowl.
Step 8: Whip until fluffy
Whip until fluffy and combined.
Step 9: Drizzle with honey and serve
Transfer the butter to a serving dish and drizzle with additional honey, if desired, before serving.
What can I serve with honey butter?
Homemade Honey Butter Recipe
Freshly-whipped homemade butter elevates or 4-ingredient honey butter recipe into something truly special to spread on bread, pancakes, sandwiches, or veggies.
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup honey, plus additional to drizzle
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks.
- Scrape down if needed, then continue to whip until the mixture starts to liquefy and separate.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a bowl.
- Strain the butter mixture, pressing on the solids to release any liquid.
- Use gloved hands to squeeze out any remaining liquid from the butter.
- Clean out the mixing bowl.
- Add the butter, honey, confectioners’ sugar, and salt to the mixing bowl.
- Whip until fluffy and combined.
- Transfer the butter to a serving dish and drizzle with additional honey, if desired, before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|242
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|67.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|12.4 g
|Sodium
|75.4 mg
|Protein
|1.7 g
What are some tips for making homemade butter?
Homemade butter is surprisingly simple (and fun!) to make, but a few helpful tips can make the process (and the product) even smoother. First, make sure you're using cold cream straight from the refrigerator for easy separation and faster whipping. A stand mixer works especially well for this recipe, although a hand mixer or even a food processor can also work in a pinch.
Once the butter forms, drain the buttermilk thoroughly and squeeze out any excess liquid. This helps remove excess buttermilk, which can shorten the butter's shelf life. Cleaning out the mixing bowl with hot water will help soften the butter slightly as you mix, and lessen the likelihood that it will separate once the honey is added in. If you do find your mixture separates slightly when you mix in the remaining ingredients, pop the bowl over a small pot of simmering water for a few seconds at a time to soften the mixture, and it should whip together nicely after that.
Store the butter well-wrapped or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Let it stand at room temperature before spreading. You can even use parchment paper to form it into a log before chilling it so it's easier to slice.
What are some creative ways to use honey butter?
There are endless ways to use honey butter once you have a batch ready to go. It's an easy upgrade for breakfast dishes like pancakes, waffles, or French toast. Spread it onto biscuits, scones, English muffins, or warm bagels for extra richness and sweetness. Swipe it over freshly baked muffins or slices of banana bread, and it will melt into every bite. It also pairs well with other types of quick breads, like zucchini bread, pumpkin bread, or cornbread. For brunch gatherings or holiday meals, you can serve it with a basket of warm rolls, croissants, or homemade bread for a 5-star spread.
Honey butter also shines in savory dishes. Try a dollop over baked sweet potatoes, roasted carrots, butternut squash, or grilled corn. Spread it onto fried chicken sandwiches, or brush it over baked salmon. Its creamy texture and balanced sweetness make it one of those versatile spreads you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.