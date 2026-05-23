Homemade Honey Butter Recipe

Honey butter is the perfect combination of creamy, meltingly rich butter, mild golden honey with its slightly floral flavor and aromatic sweetness, and just a touch of salt for balance. It's a perfectly simple condiment, but one with endless uses — wonderful to melt into a slice of bread fresh from the oven or to elevate a whole range of roasted dishes. If you've been craving honey butter, this is your official sign to make some at home. While you could just whip together softened butter and honey, we prefer to take things up a notch by making our butter from scratch. That's not to say you can't shortcut the recipe, but churning your own butter creates an ultra-creamy texture and deeply flavorful result you just won't be able to replicate with the store-bought butter.

The best part of this recipe is that it only takes four ingredients and less than 30 minutes to make from start to finish. Honey adds sweetness without overpowering the butter, while the confectioners' sugar provides stability and helps create a smoother, more spreadable consistency. A touch of salt keeps the flavor balanced and prevents it from tasting flat. The finished butter is light, creamy, and perfect for spreading over biscuits, cornbread, pancakes, and more.