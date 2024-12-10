How To Make Vietnamese Coffee At Home

Treating yourself to Vietnamese coffee is a delicious, surefire way to perk up in the morning. Called cà phê sữa dá in Vietnam, the drink's contents are all in its name: Cà phê means coffee, sữa means milk (condensed is the preferred type), and dá means ice. It's a beloved beverage that can be found at Vietnamese restaurants all over the world, and its popularity has brought the drink to some specialty coffee shops in the United States as well.

While it's certainly something you should drink while in Vietnam, it turns out Vietnamese coffee is also fairly easy to make at home. I asked Vince Nguyen, founder of Nam Coffee – which imports green coffee beans from Vietnam and roasts them in California — to walk through the step-by-step process of how to make Vietnamese coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen. According to Nguyen, once you get used to it, the whole process takes only three minutes to complete — so let's get to it.