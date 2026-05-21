13 International Burger King Items We'd Love To Get Our Hands On

At Burger King in the United States, we've got our Chicken Fries and Whoppers, and that's all fine and good. Step outside of the country, however, and the menus get a little more interesting. International Burger King locations have some truly wild items on offer. Like many fast food chains, Burger King's menus are localized. So, depending on what part of the world you're in, things will look quite different.

Sure, you'll almost always find a Whopper on the menu — but there's so much more than that. There are burgers and side dishes you've never even dreamed of being served at Burger Kings far and wide. It's just a shame you need to cross an ocean (or at least the Canadian border) to get your hands on most of these. Sure, Burger King has had its fair share of scandals over the years, but to us, the biggest of them all is that these tasty-looking menu items aren't available in the U.S.

These items may also be available in other countries in addition to the ones listed (just definitely not in the U.S.).