13 International Burger King Items We'd Love To Get Our Hands On
At Burger King in the United States, we've got our Chicken Fries and Whoppers, and that's all fine and good. Step outside of the country, however, and the menus get a little more interesting. International Burger King locations have some truly wild items on offer. Like many fast food chains, Burger King's menus are localized. So, depending on what part of the world you're in, things will look quite different.
Sure, you'll almost always find a Whopper on the menu — but there's so much more than that. There are burgers and side dishes you've never even dreamed of being served at Burger Kings far and wide. It's just a shame you need to cross an ocean (or at least the Canadian border) to get your hands on most of these. Sure, Burger King has had its fair share of scandals over the years, but to us, the biggest of them all is that these tasty-looking menu items aren't available in the U.S.
These items may also be available in other countries in addition to the ones listed (just definitely not in the U.S.).
1. Parmigiano Reggiano Burger – Italy
The Parmigiano Reggiano Burger is a part of Burger King Italy's "Italian Kings" series, which features burgers made with some of Italy's most beloved specialty ingredients. This tasty offering includes a beef patty, sautéed onions, arugula, bacon, shavings of 15-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and even Parmigiano Reggiano-flavored mayonnaise.
The star ingredient is, clearly, Italy's own "King of Cheeses." And Burger King Italy jumped through a big hoop to make this burger happen and make it 100% authentic. Since real Parmigiano Reggiano can, by law, only be made in the Italian provinces of Reggio Emilia, Parma, Modena, Bologna, and Mantua, the chain bought over 20 tons of the cheese in preparation for the burger line.
Burger King isn't the only fast food chain in Italy with Parmigiano Reggiano on the menu, however. McDonald's Italy sells a straight-up stick of Parmigiano Reggiano in a wrapper, calling it, simply, a Parmigiano Reggiano Snack. If only we could purchase some of that savory, cheesy goodness at our fast-food chains in the U.S. (sigh).
2. Snack Box — Malaysia
Struggle to make decisions on the spot? Well, you don't have to at Burger King Malaysia, where the chain offers one snack order to rule them all. Meet the Snack Box, an item on the chain's sides menu that includes a selection of popular sides, all in one box. With this order, you get chicken nuggets, potato bites (tater tots), onion rings, and a sweet pie. Each snack is separated bento box-style, so the sweet pie isn't touching the savory fried foods. Sides from the Burger King Malaysian snack menu not included in the Snack Box are crispy fried chicken, fries, mozzarella sticks, and cheesy fries.
Unfortunately, the closest we have to the Snack Box on the U.S. menu is the Have-sies, which is just a little box filled with half fries, half onion rings. Burger King Canada does offer its own version of the Snack Box (containing chicken fries or nuggets, regular fries, and onion rings), but the food is jumbled together in the container.
3. Creamy Mayo Avocado Whopper – Japan
Burger King Japan's Creamy Mayo Avocado Whopper is a limited-time-only burger filled to the brim with tasty ingredients: a beef patty (or two), avocado, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato, and a special mayonnaise sauce. The sauce is a mixture of mayo and sour cream, as well as four different herbs: dill, thyme, oregano, and rosemary, plus onion and garlic powders, and white pepper.
One TikToker who tried the sandwich calls it messy, heavy, and totally worth it. The flavors complement each other perfectly, as do the different textures. The avocado is refreshing and elevates the burger experience, which makes sense, as guacamole is one of the best veggie burger toppings. The special mayo is also said to be especially delicious. While U.S. Burger Kings do offer a long list of burger options, none sound quite as fresh-tasting as the Creamy Avocado Mayo combo.
4. Spicy King — Italy
The Spicy King is another product of Burger King Italy, and is made up of a grilled beef patty (or two), cheese, spicy Algerian sauce, and sliced jalapeños. It's also available plant-based (on-brand as Burger King is one of the fast-food chains with the best vegan options) or with a chicken patty instead of a beef one. According to online reviewers on YouTube, it's a great burger. The Algerian sauce is spicy, but not too spicy — it won't scorch your mouth, but it does pack a ton of flavor (in a good way).
The chicken version, the Chicken Spicy King, might even be better, as fans say the hot sauce pairs perfectly with fried chicken. No matter which version of the sandwich you choose, though, the Algerian sauce is the star of the show — and the main reason to try any of these three variations, should you find yourself at a Burger King in Italy.
5. Seaweed Fish Sticks and Seaweed Chicken Rolls – Vietnam
In Vietnam, Burger King offers a few seaweed-based items on the "snacks" portion of the menu — and they are both, quite literally, exactly what the names describe. The Seaweed Fishsticks are fish wrapped in seaweed, followed by being breaded and fried (both the seaweed and the fish are covered in breading). The Seaweed Chicken Rolls are essentially chicken fries just wrapped in seaweed. Truly, the main difference between the two items (other than the meat itself) is the placement of the seaweed.
Both of these items are available in orders of two, four, or six and are said to have a complementary umami flavor and a satisfying crunch. The Seaweed Chicken Rolls are, apparently, so good that some home chefs have taken to making their own versions. This, folks, is the right way to do seaweed in a fast food setting — we just can't say the same about the seaweed-based lean burger McDonald's tried to make happen in the U.S. in the 1990s.
6. Cheese Ugly Burger – Japan
The Cheese Ugly Burger was the first of Japan's Ugly Burgers to debut in April 2020 at Burger King Japan (and the only one left on the current menu). They're called "ugly" because the buns are made with cheeses baked in (giving them a so-called ugly appearance). But, ugly or not, this burger has proven to be very popular and quite delicious. It's also very, very cheesy.
The bun is made using four different cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda, and Egmont). Inside the bun, you've got pickles, tomatoes, onions, (more) cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and ketchup, all atop a beef patty. Understandably, the main flavor here is cheese, but everything else sounds pretty great, too. While in Japan, be sure to grab yourself one of these burgers (paired with Burger King Japan's popular Dr. Pepper Ice Cream Float, perhaps).
7. Hash Brown Poutine – Canada
Over in Canada, you can get an order of Hash Brown Poutine from Burger King's breakfast menu. This menu item may look a little different from traditional poutine with those coin-shaped hash browns in the mix, but fans say that doesn't matter — Hash Brown Poutine from Burger King is dang good. "Those lil hashbrown coins are hands down the best fast food potato product on earth," exclaims one person on Reddit.
The cheese curds are also very melty and are complemented by the warm gravy and signature Burger King hash browns. It looks like a bit of a mushy mess (the gravy really soaks those hashbrowns), but it's a hefty breakfast and full of flavor. And although cheese curds aren't supposed to melt completely, you get a pretty great cheese pull with this menu item. It may not be proper poutine in the slightest, but it's still pretty special (and tasty).
8. Baby Churros with Nutella or Lotus Biscoff – France
Perhaps the best dessert item at any Burger King comes from France. This is where you can get a bowl of Baby Churros doused in either Nutella or Lotus Biscoff speculoos sauce. Both variations come in small (six baby churros), medium (12 baby churros), and large (20 baby churros). And both options look absolutely amazing.
The churros are served warm and have a crunch to them. And while some people claim that both options taste exactly the same (they both taste like Nutella, according to some online reviews on YouTube), they're still very tasty. They're also only available in the mornings until 11:30 a.m. and then also from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., for some reason. And although they're not served at Burger King locations in the U.S., you could always make your own baby churros at home using a handy no-fry method.
9. Cheese Ring Burger — Vietnam
The Cheese Ring Burger also hails from Vietnam. Inside the bun, you'll find grilled caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, and a whole Cheese Ring atop a beef patty. The Cheese Ring is sort of a combination of an onion ring and a mozzarella stick — basically, it's like an "O" shaped mozzarella stick (except the filling is more like cream cheese). It's also a menu item all on its own, which you can order sans burger.
Some people who ordered it a la carte have noticed that it looks different in reality than it does in marketing photos — particularly, the center is not as filled in (and is a gaping hole rather than a small one). And the bigger the hole in the Cheese Ring, the less cheese you actually get. Perhaps this is why this menu item is best ordered inside the Cheese Ring Burger, as a topping rather than as a side. That way, you probably won't even notice.
10. Salad Burger — New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can get something called a Salad Burger, which contains no meat (and no plant-based meat, either). Instead, it's made up of onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheese, and mayonnaise inside a toasted sesame seed bun. And although salad burgers have actually become quite common at New Zealand fast food chains, Burger King was the first to do it, and it was the only one of its kind available for quite some time. You can even get it in a smaller size if you order the Junior Salad Burger.
Fans of the Salad Burger on Reddit say that the mix of onion rings, lettuce, and mayo works well. Be advised, though, that since this "burger" contains both onion rings and raw onion pieces, it's very onion-y. Personally, this sounds amazing, but if you're wary of onions, there are other salad burgers in New Zealand. McDonald's, for example, released one using the same name several years later, and it's almost exactly the same, just without the onion rings.
11. Whole Shrimp Burger – Korea
Shrimp burgers are popular in Korea, and Burger King capitalizes on this hard. The menu has sides of coconut shrimp and multiple Whoppers topped with shrimp. However, the item that looks the most delicious of them all is the Whole Shrimp Burger. This sandwich doesn't actually have any beef on it — just a plump and fried shrimp patty, covered in more shrimp, lettuce, and sweet and sour special sauce.
This is pretty much the most shrimp you can get inside of a burger. Some reviews say it's not as filling as more traditional Burger King burgers, but this makes sense as it's not loaded with beef patties. The fried shrimp patty is crispy and very delicious. It's unlike any other burger at Burger King and is unique to Korea. The only problem with it is that it's not served in the U.S.
12. Chili Cheese Beef Tortilla — Germany
Burger King Germany has a "tortilla" section dedicated to tortillas made using ingredients that go into the sandwiches. But rather than a bun, everything is wrapped in a grilled tortilla. The Chili Cheese Beef Tortilla, in particular, looks quite incredible. It sort of resembles a Crunchwrap from Taco Bell, but it's smaller and a little more filled.
Yep, that grilled tortilla certainly is packed with ingredients — there's a whole Whopper beef patty, two chili cheese nuggets, chili cheese sauce, more cheese, and exactly six jalapeños. It's a spicy, cheesy event of an item. Some people over in Germany complain that it's a little expensive for a smaller version of a Crunchwrap, but admit that it really does taste good. It's pleasant, spicy, and bursting with chili cheese flavor. And if you're not into beef, there's also a chicken version and a plant-based version available (which look equally as tasty).
13. Mushroom Swiss Burger — Malaysia
The Mushroom Swiss Burger is another menu item from Burger King Malaysia (though a variation of it was also offered in Canada for a limited time). It's available as a single or a double and is a little more subtle than some of the other options on this list. The burger only has a few ingredients: a pile of creamy, sautéed mushrooms in a special sauce, melted Swiss cheese, and that classic beef patty (or two), on a sesame seed bun. It is truly a sight to behold, and the combination of flavors is said to be very good.
Mushrooms and Swiss cheese are a popular combination, so it's no surprise that this burger is well-loved in Malaysia. It's not available in the U.S., but if you really want to try the combination of flavors, you could attempt to make your own. Just order a plain Whopper (or hamburger) at Burger King, then add your own Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Alternatively, in the U.S., Hardee's locations also sell a pretty similar burger, the Mushroom and Swiss Burger. It may not be Burger King, but it is the closest we've got in our neck of the woods at the time being. Here's hoping that changes soon.