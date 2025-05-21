How To Hack This Burger King Japan's Exclusive Dessert With US Menu Items
Burger King's secret menu items are going international. The popular fast food chain added Dr Pepper ice cream floats to its Japanese menu on July 26th, 2024. It's a pretty straightforward drink — a helping of soft vanilla ice cream served on top of a cup of Dr Pepper. They typically cost around 270 yen, or $1.83 USD. Unfortunately for the ice cream float lovers over in Japan, the drink is only available in a small size.
Given how simple the recipe is, it's not too difficult to recreate (even if American Burger Kings haven't caught on to the trend). Just order a vanilla soft serve, then add Dr. Pepper from the fountain drink machine into the cup. This workaround ends up being a bit more expensive than the Japanese version, however. A value-size Dr Pepper and a soft serve cup cost $3.28. That's not too bad, but it's definitely not as cheap. If you go with a small, it's bumped up by 50 cents.
Remaking other Burger King secret menu items
Honestly, you can try this hack with anything. Burger King's infinite customizations make it easy for you to assemble a secret menu burger. Since we're on the topic of the Japanese branch of Burger King, though, let's use a limited-edition Burger King Japan classic as an example: the Deluxe Hash Brown Whopper. Since you can only order a Whopper for breakfast at select Burger King locations, your ability to recreate this will depend on where you live.
You'll also need to go in-person, and in the morning (for the hash browns, of course). Your app might not give you the option to order a Whopper that early, but it can be done! To make your own hash brown Whopper, ask for cheese and bacon, while keeping the onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and condiments. Since American Burger Kings currently don't offer the 11-spice chili this burger came with, you'll have to add barbecue sauce instead.
Burger King doesn't let you add hash browns directly, but there's no reason you can't add them yourself. Simply order them on the side and add a couple to the burger later (preferably when you're out of the drive-thru). It won't be exactly the same as the Deluxe Hash Brown Whopper, which has one large hash brown patty (as opposed to Burger King's small discs), but it's close enough.