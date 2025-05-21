How To Hack This Burger King Japan's Exclusive Dessert With US Menu Items

Honestly, you can try this hack with anything. Burger King's infinite customizations make it easy for you to assemble a secret menu burger. Since we're on the topic of the Japanese branch of Burger King, though, let's use a limited-edition Burger King Japan classic as an example: the Deluxe Hash Brown Whopper. Since you can only order a Whopper for breakfast at select Burger King locations, your ability to recreate this will depend on where you live.

You'll also need to go in-person, and in the morning (for the hash browns, of course). Your app might not give you the option to order a Whopper that early, but it can be done! To make your own hash brown Whopper, ask for cheese and bacon, while keeping the onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and condiments. Since American Burger Kings currently don't offer the 11-spice chili this burger came with, you'll have to add barbecue sauce instead.

Burger King doesn't let you add hash browns directly, but there's no reason you can't add them yourself. Simply order them on the side and add a couple to the burger later (preferably when you're out of the drive-thru). It won't be exactly the same as the Deluxe Hash Brown Whopper, which has one large hash brown patty (as opposed to Burger King's small discs), but it's close enough.