A good burger is the foundation of many fast food menus. But no matter how many unique condiments or unexpected seasonings a restaurant might use to make their burgers shine, no sandwich can shield a chain from scrutiny. Burger King is one such company that's no stranger to scandal. Heck, it even stirred up controversy when it first opened way back in the 1950s.

In the decades since, Burger King has regularly drawn unwanted attention for its numerous missteps. Whether it be big-time social media blunders or tone-deaf marketing stunts, Burger King has made just about every mistake in the book. There were a few instances where the chain recovered, but there are still some episodes that it simply cannot live down. Below are the 10 worst scandals in Burger King history. You're sure to recognize them, and these controversies might even be the reason you stopped dining at the global fast food giant.