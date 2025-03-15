The Cheesy Snack You Can Order At McDonald's In Italy

One of the joys of travel, especially as food-loving Americans, is to go to other countries and get our hands on something new and tasty. While we all want to sip regional wines and twirl handmade pasta in Italy, we also enjoy seeing what international McDonald's menus have that we don't. And Italy understood the assignment.

One menu item from McDonald's Italy is something extremely on-brand for the country: a straight-up hunk of Parmigiano Reggiano. No bun, no sauce, no fries — just some classic, aged cheese served as a snack. It's both unexpected and undeniably genius.

Italians take their cheese seriously, and McDonald's has decided to lean all the way into that with a product that requires zero explanation. Aged for 12 months, this Parmigiano Reggiano snack is about as far from fast food as you can get (unless you count the speed at which we'd eat it). Literally dubbed a "Parmesan snack," you can order it on its own, or as a side — kids can even get it with their Happy Meals.

If there's one thing Americans respect, it's the pursuit of good cheese — even if we usually find it melted between two buns. So, is it odd by American standards? Maybe. Is it iconic? Absolutely. So if you're the kind of person who loves trying international McDonald's just for the experience, add Italy to your list.