The Best Topping For Moist, Flavorful Veggie Burgers
Made from black beans, grains, vegetables, or well-seasoned soy, veggie burgers have come a long way in the past few years. Some vegan burgers taste nearly identical to meat, like the Beyond Burger or Impossible patties, while others take more of a whole-foods approach. Veggie burgers can be just as good as their meat counterparts — but the right toppings can really make your plant-based burgers shine. One of the most slept-on toppings for a flavorful veggie burger? Guacamole.
A bun and a patty on their own can look a little brown and bland, but add a layer of crisp lettuce and sliced tomato, and this can help round out the meal. Guacamole brings a layer of vibrant green to the burger, as well as fresh flavors like cilantro and lime that are often lacking in a carb-loaded veggie burger. If making a vegan burger without cheese, the fat of avocados can help compensate for this ingredient.
For drier burgers, especially those made from a grain base, guacamole can be a lifesaver. This dip is creamy and full of healthy fat, balancing out the lack of moisture that some patties may have. Sure, condiments like BBQ sauce, ketchup, or mustard can help in this department, but none provide the dense layer that guacamole does.
Considerations for adding guacamole to veggie burgers
Homemade guacamole will always be fresher than store-bought, but either will work just fine on a burger. If making it at home, consider some ingredient swaps for a more superior guac –- like using roasted garlic and chopped red onion — or try Bobby Flay's not-so-classic guacamole.
Guacamole and avocados alike can begin to oxidize and brown rather quickly, so the key is to add guacamole right before serving the burger. In fact, if the burger patty is sizzling hot, it would be better to wait a minute or so before adding the guacamole so it doesn't brown or become warm. It might be tempting to slather a ton of guac onto the burger buns, but try to spread a reasonable layer – this condiment can just as easily cause the eating experience to become very messy.
Any type of veggie burger will go well with guacamole, whether it's the more processed kind or one made from vegetables and grains. Black bean-based patties are a particularly good match for guacamole, as these foods are frequently paired up in Mexican cuisine. For spicy veggie burger patties, guacamole can help cool the palate as well. Consider other toppings that pair well with guacamole and burgers, too. Pickled jalapeños give an acidic punch, and pico de gallo adds both texture and freshness. Fire-roasted corn and charred pineapple are bold and unexpected toppings that contrast the creaminess of guacamole. Don't shy away from more condiments either — instead of ketchup, consider an herb-aioli or a spicy and creamy chipotle dressing.