The Best Topping For Moist, Flavorful Veggie Burgers

Made from black beans, grains, vegetables, or well-seasoned soy, veggie burgers have come a long way in the past few years. Some vegan burgers taste nearly identical to meat, like the Beyond Burger or Impossible patties, while others take more of a whole-foods approach. Veggie burgers can be just as good as their meat counterparts — but the right toppings can really make your plant-based burgers shine. One of the most slept-on toppings for a flavorful veggie burger? Guacamole.

A bun and a patty on their own can look a little brown and bland, but add a layer of crisp lettuce and sliced tomato, and this can help round out the meal. Guacamole brings a layer of vibrant green to the burger, as well as fresh flavors like cilantro and lime that are often lacking in a carb-loaded veggie burger. If making a vegan burger without cheese, the fat of avocados can help compensate for this ingredient.

For drier burgers, especially those made from a grain base, guacamole can be a lifesaver. This dip is creamy and full of healthy fat, balancing out the lack of moisture that some patties may have. Sure, condiments like BBQ sauce, ketchup, or mustard can help in this department, but none provide the dense layer that guacamole does.