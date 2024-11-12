5 Fast Food Chains With The Best Vegan Options

There was once a time when grocery stores and restaurants offered little to no options for those who stick to a vegan diet. Luckily, that has drastically changed over the last decade with businesses recognizing that veganism is not just a passing trend — it's a lifestyle. Between the advent of versatile meat alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burgers, a vast array of dairy substitutes like oat and almond milk, plus accessible, quick grocery store options, such as Amy's Kitchen frozen meals — plant-based products are having a real moment. So, it's no surprise that fast food chains are following suit.

According to a report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the vegan fast food market is expected to be valued at more than $50 billion by 2033. With the growing number of options, it can be difficult to wade through which restaurants are simply offering a vegan option, and those that have a plethora of not only plant-based signature items and accommodate vegans through their ingredients as a whole. Here are five of the best vegan fast food options to consider.