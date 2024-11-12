5 Fast Food Chains With The Best Vegan Options
There was once a time when grocery stores and restaurants offered little to no options for those who stick to a vegan diet. Luckily, that has drastically changed over the last decade with businesses recognizing that veganism is not just a passing trend — it's a lifestyle. Between the advent of versatile meat alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burgers, a vast array of dairy substitutes like oat and almond milk, plus accessible, quick grocery store options, such as Amy's Kitchen frozen meals — plant-based products are having a real moment. So, it's no surprise that fast food chains are following suit.
According to a report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the vegan fast food market is expected to be valued at more than $50 billion by 2033. With the growing number of options, it can be difficult to wade through which restaurants are simply offering a vegan option, and those that have a plethora of not only plant-based signature items and accommodate vegans through their ingredients as a whole. Here are five of the best vegan fast food options to consider.
1. Veggie Grill by Next Level
Recently acquired by fellow vegan burger joint competitor Next Level Burger, Veggie Grill (now known as Veggie Grill by Next Level) is one of the few 100 percent plant-based fast food options in the U.S. Founded before the vegan craze really took off in 2006, Veggie Grill has been dishing up plant-based comfort food for nearly 20 years. Its menu is extensive, offering everything from truffle mac and cheese, kimchi steak bowls, to the popular crispy chicken sandwich topped with tempeh bacon. It even offers vegan desserts, like house-made carrot cake and chocolate chip cookies.
Although it's now considered one of the largest plant-based chains nationally, the one drawback is accessibility as Veggie Grill by Next Level currently only has 27 locations on the East and West coasts. That doesn't mean they're not intent on growing — according to a press release, the goal is to eventually reach one thousand locations. But, needless to say, there's a definite ease in knowing you can walk in and safely order anything off the menu.
2. Chipotle
It's no surprise with endless plant-friendly ingredients to choose from in bowl, salad, burrito, or taco form that Chipotle has become a staple for vegans looking for a quick bite. With more than 3,500 locations across the U.S., Chipotle is extremely accessible, as well as affordable (it's even brought back larger portions) for vegans. Opening its doors in 1993, Chipotle has always offered a wide-range of reliable vegan options, such as the fajita vegetables, black and pinto beans, various salsas, rice, and guacamole. But the real game-changer came in 2013 with the introduction of their iconic sofritas — a spicy, braised tofu — as a solid protein option. Additionally, all of its tortillas and chips are vegan-friendly as well.
There are very few drawbacks to Chipotle, aside from a lack of vegan dairy and condiment options. There are currently no vegan cheese or sour cream substitutes offered on their menu, and unfortunately its popular salad dressing, the chipotle-honey vinaigrette, is not plant-friendly. Try using the guacamole or tomatillo-red or green chili salsa as a substitution for creamy dressings instead.
3. Sweetgreen
Albeit a slightly more expensive, technically "fast casual" option, unlike the others on this list, a quick, healthy salad joint is an obvious friend to vegan. Sweetgreen has a vast number of plant-based ingredients to throw in one of its salads or bowls. Although currently the "Shroomami" is the only signature bowl that can be ordered vegan as-is, nearly every other item on their menu can be made vegan with a few modifications. Take the popular Crispy Rice Bowl, for example — a yummy blend of carrots, cucumber, crispy rice, cabbage, all topped with a spicy cashew dressing. Simply order it with no chicken and/or sub in the roasted tofu or warm portobello mix instead — both serve as great protein choices. Plus, there are plenty of vegan base options like rice, quinoa, fresh veggies, and sweet potatoes.
Another upside to veganism in general is the positive environmental impact by using sustainable resources and ethical practices. Sweetgreen announced its commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by the end of 2027, making it one of the most eco-friendly chains in the U.S.
4. Panda Express
After relaunching its extremely popular Beyond Orange Chicken (now offered at more than 300 locations) in July, Panda Express has become a haven for vegan fast food. Its rice, brown rice, super greens, and chow mein are all vegan-friendly base options to make a plate or bowl with. Unfortunately, its popular fried rice is a no-go, but if you're in the mood for something fried, the veggie spring rolls will do the trick. If you're out of luck and can't find the Beyond Orange Chicken at your location, eggplant tofu is a great protein option. Plus, its chili, hot mustard, plum, potsticker, soy, sweet and sour, and teriyaki sauces are all good to go. With 2,500 locations worldwide, Panda Express is an easily accessible vegan option in a pinch.
Despite its vegan protein options being a tad limited at the moment, who knows what else this popular chain has in store. According to Buzzfeed, Panda Express began testing a cauliflower version of its General Tso's Chicken a few years back. So, it's possible there's even more for vegans to taste test in the future.
5. Burger King
In terms of a wide variety of vegan options, Burger King isn't exactly first on the list, but it's definitely not a spot to write-off when it comes to a tasty, plant-based burger. Unlike its direct competitors (Mcdonald's, Wendy's, etc.) Burger King began offering an Impossible Whopper in 2019, and it's now a popular staple. Even better, it can easily be made vegan if you just nix the mayonnaise. Sure, Burger King might not be the first fast food chain to offer a plant-based burger, but specifically using Impossible Beef enhances the taste. Made up of soy protein, heme, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and more, Impossible Burgers actually mimic the flavor and texture of real beef, thus solidifying the Impossible Whopper as a great vegan fast food option.
Plus, unlike many fast food restaurants, Burger King actually has a vegan breakfast option — french toast sticks. In terms of sides, its fries and hash browns are both vegan-friendly. And it doesn't seem like Burger King is stopping there — its recently tested an Impossible Chicken burger, so there could be more vegan options on the horizon.