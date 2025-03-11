How To Make Crispy Churros Without Frying Them In Oil

There's good reason certain confections like tres-leches-ish rice pudding and homemade churros are popular Latin American desserts. Aside from their cinnamon-sugar coating, churros are commonly revered for their crisp yet chewy texture. However, preparing the dough and frying these treats one by one requires a lot of effort. Luckily, you can make whole batches of delightfully crunchy churros in an oven or air fryer.

While you can still save leftover tortillas to make sweet and easy snacks, who knew homemade churros can be made without a pan full of oil? Simply prepare any standard churro recipe by combining the majority of your dough over the stove. Then, use an open-star piping tip and pipe the churros evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

To ensure these authentic delights come out nice and crispy, place an additional pan with one cup of boiling water on the lowest rack of your oven during baking. The water makes your oven a moist and steamy environment. Thus, the insides of your churros cook perfectly before their exterior hardens and dries. Bake your churros at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for no longer than 25 minutes. Once they finish baking, feel free to turn off your oven and leave them inside for an additional minute or two. The extra oven time gives the churros a crispier exterior.