Chorizo Street Tacos Recipe

Few weeknight dinners come together as quickly as tacos, and chorizo street tacos are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser you'll want to make on repeat. They're bold, a little smoky, and just spicy enough to feel exciting, but still simple enough to pull off on a busy night without much advance planning.

Tender chorizo, diced onions, and corn tortillas are the main components of these tacos, but a variety of toppings can really make these tacos shine. You can offer up a mix of sliced jalapeños, queso fresco, ripe avocado, fresh cilantro, salsa, or any other favorites when serving, so everyone can assemble their ultimate version.

These chorizo street tacos are easy enough for a weeknight, flexible enough to feed a crowd for a casual gathering, and definitely feel more special than just a quick dinner. Best of all, they come together in under 30 minutes – making them an easy win whether you're cooking for family, friends, or even just yourself. Enjoy them outdoors in the summer with some freshly grilled sides, or year-round whenever a craving hits.