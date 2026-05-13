Chorizo Street Tacos Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse
Chorizo street tacos on board Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Few weeknight dinners come together as quickly as tacos, and chorizo street tacos are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser you'll want to make on repeat. They're bold, a little smoky, and just spicy enough to feel exciting, but still simple enough to pull off on a busy night without much advance planning. 

Tender chorizo, diced onions, and corn tortillas are the main components of these tacos, but a variety of toppings can really make these tacos shine. You can offer up a mix of sliced jalapeños, queso fresco, ripe avocado, fresh cilantro, salsa, or any other favorites when serving, so everyone can assemble their ultimate version.

These chorizo street tacos are easy enough for a weeknight, flexible enough to feed a crowd for a casual gathering, and definitely feel more special than just a quick dinner. Best of all, they come together in under 30 minutes – making them an easy win whether you're cooking for family, friends, or even just yourself. Enjoy them outdoors in the summer with some freshly grilled sides, or year-round whenever a craving hits.

Gather the ingredients for chorizo street tacos

Ingredients for chorizo street tacos Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

As hearty and filling as these tacos are, they rely on just three key ingredients. At their base is corn tortillas, ground chorizo, and onion. Ground chorizo is the star of these tacos, with a smoky, spicy flavor. You'll typically find two types of chorizo at the grocery store: Mexican chorizo, which is raw, and Spanish chorizo, which is cured and ready to eat. For tacos, you'll want the Mexican-style version — whether you find it ground in bulk or in links (just remove the casings before using). Some are spicier than others, so choose one that suits who you're serving.

Corn tortillas add that street-style touch, and warming them up before using helps add a little char and makes them more pliable. If you find your tortillas are a little dry when you open the package, wrap them in a damp paper towel and microwave them briefly to bring them back to life. Add on any toppings as desired to complete your tacos, including cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, jalapeno, tomatoes, salsa, lime wedges, or any other favorites.

Step 1: Combine the chorizo and onion

Chorizo and onion in skillet Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Combine the chorizo and half the onion in a medium skillet.

Step 2: Cook the chorizo

Chorizo and onion cooking in skillet Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Cook the chorizo over medium heat, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the chorizo is cooked through.

Step 3: Warm the tortillas

Warmed corn tortillas on plate Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Warm the tortillas in a skillet or on the stovetop over an open flame.

Step 4: Assemble the tacos

Assembling chorizo tacos on board Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Divide the chorizo mixture between the tortillas and top it with the remaining onion.

Step 5: Add toppings and serve

Chorizo street tacos ready to serve Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Top as desired, and serve.

What can I serve with chorizo street tacos?

Chorizo Street Tacos Recipe

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Our chorizo street tacos are perfect for a weeknight, special enough for a small gathering of friends and family, and they come together in under 30 minutes.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
8
minutes
servings
5
tacos
Chorizo street tacos on serving board
Total time: 23 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground chorizo
  • ½ onion, peeled and finely diced, divided
  • 5 corn tortillas

Optional Ingredients

  • Cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, jalapeno, tomatoes, salsa, lime wedges, or other toppings as desired

Directions

  1. Combine the chorizo and half the onion in a medium skillet.
  2. Cook the chorizo over medium heat, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the chorizo is cooked through.
  3. Warm the tortillas in a skillet or on the stovetop over an open flame.
  4. Divide the chorizo mixture between the tortillas and top it with the remaining onion.
  5. Top as desired, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 326
Total Fat 23.5 g
Saturated Fat 7.9 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 57.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 15.3 g
Dietary Fiber 1.7 g
Total Sugars 0.7 g
Sodium 726.2 mg
Protein 13.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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How can I change up these tacos?

Chorizo street tacos topped with garnishes Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

The fun of tacos isn't just about how quick they are to prepare and serve, but also how customizable they can be. While chorizo is the star of the dish, the spice level can be adjusted based on whether you're buying a milder or spicier variety. You can also mix the chorizo with part ground turkey or beef to lessen the punch. 

Corn tortillas are a classic, but flour tortillas would also work if you prefer them. The same goes for the yellow onion — feel free to swap in white onion for more zing, or red onion if that's your favorite. You can also skip the step of cooking the onion with the chorizo and use it only as a raw garnish if you prefer. 

To top the tacos, there are plenty of opportunities to change things up. Offer up cilantro, lime wedges, salsa, pickled red onions, crumbled cotija or queso fresco, avocado, guacamole, thinly sliced radishes, jalapeños, sour cream, hot sauce, or any other favorite taco toppings. 

What should you serve with chorizo tacos?

Holding chorizo street taco Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

These tacos are bold, rich, and hearty, so pairing them with light, fresh sides is perfect — especially for a warm weather meal. A simple side of rice is always a solid choice. You can keep it basic or dress it up with lime and cilantro for a bright, flavorful option. 

Beans are another great pairing. Refried beans, black beans, or pinto beans add a creamy, comforting, and protein-packed element that helps ground the meal and make it feel a little more complete. To lighten things up, a crunchy slaw, green salad, or Mexican street corn would add a nice pop of freshness. And if you're entertaining a crowd, turn it into a full taco night by offering up multiple types of tacos, including everything from chicken to steak or veggie options, so everyone can build a full plate. Round out the meal with something cold and refreshing, like agua fresca or a chilled Mexican lager for the perfect touch. 

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