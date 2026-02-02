Make Store-Bought Tortillas Taste Restaurant-Quality With One Step

Of all the items humans have invented to make food more portable, tortillas are undeniably among the most popular. Grocery store shelves are constantly stuffed with dozens of different tortillas, from traditional flour and corn versions to low-carb, high-protein brands produced to meet specific dietary needs. In particular, corn tortillas bring a sweet, nutty flavor and a touch of crunch to any filling. The classic corn tortilla remains our favorite for making succulent fish tacos, for example, because it adds a ton of flavor and texture to the finished product.

Fresh from the store, however, tortillas can be stiff, crumbly, and even bland and slightly bitter. But, treated with the right thoughtfulness and care, tortillas become more flexible, durable, and develop the fresh, toasty nuttiness you'd expect from tortillas fresh off the plancha at a Mexican restaurant. They can hold together your favorite grilled flank steak tacos with a hearty helping of stone fruit salsa while also imparting a beautiful, lightly sweet flavor.

Fortunately, getting tortillas to this state is as simple as applying a gentle heat. A few seconds of exposure to a hot skillet, oven, or microwave simultaneously steams the middle while lightly crisping the edges, turning tortillas into the perfect pocket for fajita fillings or breakfast tacos. Just be sure not to warm them for too long, or they become too crunchy and brittle and begin to crack and flake apart.