How To Make Boxed Cake Mix Taste Homemade With 13 Unique Ingredients

Boxed cake mix can feel like a dirty secret hiding in your pantry. No one wants to be accused of cutting corners on something as important as a homemade birthday cake, but that way of thinking is outdated, not to mention patently wrong. Using a box mix is not a cop-out. Instead, think of it as buying an insurance policy for the baking process.

Box mixes are an excellent platform for new bakers to learn how to play with flavors and ingredients, giving them the confidence to branch out and experiment. After all, when you know that the cake is already guaranteed to bake up tender and tasty, you have the freedom to make something truly exceptional. Plus, with a few key ingredients, you can fool anyone into believing that no box mix was even involved.

But who am I to tell you how to bake? I'm a former managing editor of a baking magazine and co-host of a baking podcast, and whenever I didn't know how to bake something, I turned to world-class bakers to teach me. When I wasn't baking from scratch, I was learning ways to make box-mix treats taste homemade. These tips are from the accumulated knowledge I've gathered over 10-plus years of baking.