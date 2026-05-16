6 Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items Everyone Should Know

It's tough being a salad on a steakhouse menu, but thanks to a few creative Texas Roadhouse fans, you can doctor up the salads to your heart's content. With a wide variety of sides and customizations, even a side Caesar Salad can become a whole meal. In a TikTok video posted by @alx8177, see just how easy it is to turn the humdrum Caesar Salad into a spicy, protein-packed meal.

To create a Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad of your own, all you need to do is order a side Caesar Salad and an order of Boneless Buffalo Wings. The TikToker chops his wings up to create more bite-sized chunks of chicken, but it's also fine to just scatter the boneless wings all over your salad without the extra work. It's up to you.

The Caesar Salad at Texas Roadhouse cracked the top five of Chowhound's Caesar salad ranking, beating out eight other restaurants to get the No. 5 spot. Since it's a good salad to begin with, the addition of spicy boneless wings simply enhances the whole dish. Surprisingly, Caesar salad dressing is a worthy substitute for bleu cheese as a complement to Buffalo wings.