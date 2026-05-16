6 Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items Everyone Should Know
Texas Roadhouse has become one of America's most popular full-service casual restaurants, and it's not just because of its delicious steak seasoning. With a crowd-pleasing menu and the ability to get a lot of flavorful bang for your buck, there's a reason that this nationwide steakhouse overtook Olive Garden as the country's No. 1 casual dining restaurant, per Technomic. Its existing menu includes dozens of classic riffs on steak, hamburgers, and chicken dishes, and it has inspired longtime diners to find new ways to mix and match their favorite ingredients to create a wide range of fully-loaded options.
Fans of Texas Roadhouse have taken advantage of the restaurant's various menu options, Side Kickers, and toppings to create a truly memorable secret menu. Many of the restaurant's entrées offer customization options, so it's no wonder that Texas Roadhouse fans have put their creativity to the test. Some off-menu items have become popular enough to even gain a following. After combing the internet for some of the most beloved Texas Roadhouse secret menu items, here are a few of our favorites.
1. Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom
Texas Roadhouse isn't exactly known for its barbecue menu, but the chain has a few items with barbecue sauce on them, and customers are using them unexpected ways. A TikToker by the name of @pimpvanillaslim popularized a version of the restaurant's famous Cactus Blossom that is topped with pulled pork. The combination of thick-cut fried onions, pulled pork, and the appetizer's signature Cajun Horseradish Sauce is a knockout. Its shareable nature makes it ideal for those just interested in snagging something quick and satisfying.
@pimpvanillaslim
Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom #texasroadhousehack #texasroadhouse #cactusblossom #roadhouse #foodhacks #roadies #greenscreen
It's a rookie ordering mistake at Texas Roadhouse to assume that menu customization is limited to the restaurant's steak menu, and asking for a loaded Cactus Blossom is no exception. When you order your Cactus Blossom, just ask the server to smother it in pulled pork. Before you know it, a plate of fried onions adorned with scoops of smoky, pulled pork will be at your table. Just make sure you use a fork with this appetizer.
2. Smothered Cactus Blossom
While Texas Roadhouse isn't the most vegetarian friendly, there are some delicious meatless options for them to choose from, and even ways to turn vegetarian appetizers deluxe. One popular Onion Blossom customization is to ask for it smothered in Jack cheese — the same stuff that comes with the Smothered Chicken. Per a TikTok video posted by @kirkwoodtexasroadhouse, the Jack cheese-smothered Cactus Blossom is a gooey take on the classic appetizer — think nachos, but with fried onions instead of tortilla chips.
@kirkwoodtexasroadhouse
it is bussin bussin 🤤 #texasroadhouse #viral
The Cactus Blossom is one of the first Texas Roadhouse appetizers that diners think of when they plan their trip to the chain. And for good reason — it's tasty enough to stand on its own. Given Texas Roadhouse's penchant for loading up its dishes with customizable toppings, however, ordering your appetizers without a bit of flair is a missed opportunity. Even if you're not after something on the heartier side, like pulled pork, a bit of Jack cheese on your Cactus Blossom can take things to the next level.
3. Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
It's tough being a salad on a steakhouse menu, but thanks to a few creative Texas Roadhouse fans, you can doctor up the salads to your heart's content. With a wide variety of sides and customizations, even a side Caesar Salad can become a whole meal. In a TikTok video posted by @alx8177, see just how easy it is to turn the humdrum Caesar Salad into a spicy, protein-packed meal.
@alx8177
Feeling richness & full rn 🫃🏻#alx8177 #texasroadhouse
To create a Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad of your own, all you need to do is order a side Caesar Salad and an order of Boneless Buffalo Wings. The TikToker chops his wings up to create more bite-sized chunks of chicken, but it's also fine to just scatter the boneless wings all over your salad without the extra work. It's up to you.
The Caesar Salad at Texas Roadhouse cracked the top five of Chowhound's Caesar salad ranking, beating out eight other restaurants to get the No. 5 spot. Since it's a good salad to begin with, the addition of spicy boneless wings simply enhances the whole dish. Surprisingly, Caesar salad dressing is a worthy substitute for bleu cheese as a complement to Buffalo wings.
4. Garlic Parmesan Rolls
Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls have a niche fandom all their own. It's not uncommon to fill up on these golden brown morsels of doughy goodness before your main meal even hits your table. By default, the rolls are served with honey cinnamon butter, but those hankering for something a bit more savory will want to try a garlic parmesan variation revealed by @sarahmargareteats on TikTok.
@sarahmargareteats
Texas Roadhouse Parmesan Garlic Rolls Hack 🍞🧄🍋🧈🧀 #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls #texasroadhousebutter #texasroadhousehack #breadrolls
To make garlic parmesan rolls of your own, all you need to do is order up some garlic butter — it's usually served with shrimp but can be ordered on its own — and a cup of parmesan cheese. The latter typically comes with the Caesar Salad, but it can be ordered in individual portions. Once you've got your accoutrements ready, you simply dunk a roll in the garlic butter and then dunk it in the parm before each bite. It's a little bit of extra effort, but the end result is a flavorful take on the restaurant's classic dinner rolls that's worth trying at least once.
5. Chicken Parmesan
Italian food may not be Texas Roadhouse's forte, but that doesn't mean that those craving a hearty plate of chicken parmesan have to go hungry. With some clever application of the marinara sauce that comes with the Texas Roadhouse mozzarella sticks and a bit of insider knowledge, a good chicken parm is definitely possible. Thanks to a TikTok video posted by @mrsstealyostew, diners have learned how to order a Texas Roadhouse take on the classic Italian dish.
@mrsstealyostew
Texas Roadhouse Boyardee #server #texasroadhouse #secretmenu #chickentenders #servertiktok
To make this happen, diners should order some Chicken Critters, ask for them loaded with melted Jack cheese, and order a side of marinara sauce. The best way to get pasta is to order the Macaroni and Cheese from the Ranger menu, and ask to substitute marinara and parmesan cheese instead of the usual cheese sauce. It may not rank among the finest orders of chicken parm on the market, but it'll definitely get the job done if you're craving some classic Italian flavors.
6. Chicken Hibachi
TikToker @mrsstealyostew has another secret menu item for Texas Roadhouse fans. This dish is ideal for those looking for something on the lighter side. The TikToker calls it a chicken hibachi, and it's a protein-packed combination that riffs on a classic rice bowl. To create this dish on your own, all you need to do is order your favorite grilled chicken option — the Herb Crusted Chicken is a fan favorite that basically has its own fan club — and add a side of broccoli and a side of rice. Once the plate arrives, simply cut the chicken up into bite-sized bits and mix it with the broccoli and rice. Of course, if you really want to jazz things up, go ahead and splurge on the Sidekick of grilled shrimp if you want your "hibachi" seafood-based instead of chicken-based.
@mrsstealyostew
#server #servertiktok #servertok #secretmenu #texasroadhouse
The grilled chicken options at Texas Roadhouse are good choices for those looking for a hearty meal, and mixing the protein with rice and broccoli helps keep the dish balanced. Per the TikToker, this dish works particularly well in a takeout container. Just toss everything in the clamshell and give it a shake.