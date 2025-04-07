Olive Garden Loses Its Top Spot As The Number One Casual Dining Restaurant In The US

Between 2018 and 2024, Olive Garden was the United States' largest casual dining chain in the U.S. in terms of systemwide sales per chain restaurant. However, there's a new sheriff in town: Texas Roadhouse has just taken over the top spot for the first time in seven years. Interestingly, Olive Garden saw hardly any sales increase between 2023 and 2024 despite opening 15 new restaurants, and the plateau in growth gave Texas Roadhouse the perfect opportunity to surpass the Italian-style chain.

Texas Roadhouse, known for its affordable, good-quality steaks, Southern-style menu options, and famously delicious dinner rolls, has 664 restaurants. It saw a sharp sales jump of 14.7% over the last year, helping it land in the top spot with total U.S. sales of just under $5.5 billion. In comparison, Olive Garden's sales were just under $5.2 billion, meaning Texas Roadhouse far outperformed its next-best competition. Olive Garden's lower ranking reportedly stems from losing low-income customers due to added living expenses like inflation, though the chain says it's bringing back certain specials to help get more people in the door.