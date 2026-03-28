The Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dish That Practically Has Its Own Fan Club
When you step into Texas Roadhouse, you're instantly transported to a southern-style eatery, no matter where in the country you are. But Texas Roadhouse isn't just known for affordable steaks, fried chicken, and slow-cooked ribs — don't make the rookie mistake of assuming that's all it offers. Among many other entrees, there is a chicken dish on the menu known as herb-crusted chicken that's developed quite a following among Texas Roadhouse fans. "I'm not a big fan of chicken, but our herb crusted chicken is fantastic," one Texas Roadhouse employee shared on Reddit.
The chicken dish starts with a marinated boneless chicken breast that's then seasoned with a variety of spices and herbs before it hits the grill. Once cooked, it's paired with a caramelized lemon, giving the dish a hint of brightness. The chain doesn't list the herbs on its menu or reveal exactly what makes up that herby crust . One alleged employee on Reddit referred to the seasoning blend as "proprietary," suggesting Texas Roadhouse won't release the true recipe. But home cooks like this dish enough to have worked to create copycat recipes of it, and though there are slight ingredient variations, most of the online recipes are generally the same.
Texas Roadhouse's herb-crusted chicken is often recreated
It wouldn't be a fan favorite if it wasn't worth recreating, right? After all, those famous Texas Roadhouse rolls have plenty of copycat recipes as well. "I need to know how the herb crusted chicken is made PLEASE it's so good!!!" someone wrote on Reddit, and thankfully, a handful of people have gotten us as close as we're going to get to the true recipe. Some suggest that the crust contains a bunch of dried herbs like dill, oregano, and basil, along with several seasonings: garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Chef Darius Pittman of Sugarless Crystals has a slightly different seasoning blend that adds in dried parsley and omits the paprika.
If you want to order the dish at Texas Roadhouse, it will run you around $16.49 (though prices may vary by location). For even more flavor, you can order the dish smothered with mushrooms and onions for an extra fee, or add some blue cheese crumbles on top.