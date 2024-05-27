The Reason Texas Roadhouse's Steak Seasoning Tastes So Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since the first Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993, this national steakhouse chain has become a mainstream dining destination for anyone craving a nice cut of meat paired with some rustic ambiance. With 580 locations in the United States and 22 international locations, Texas Roadhouse has established itself as one of the country's most beloved steakhouses. This wouldn't be the case if they didn't deliver the goods.

Advertisement

Each Texas Roadhouse employs a professional meat cutter onsite, and while they are responsible for ensuring each ribeye, sirloin, and porterhouse is sliced to perfection, the grill is where the magic happens. For the most part, Texas Roadhouse serves consistently tasty steaks that combine a crispy grilled finish with the steaks' own rich, natural flavor. As it's been slinging steaks for over 20 years, the Texas Roadhouse team has developed its own signature steak seasoning which is available for purchase for your own grilling needs.

So what's in this magical brew? Unicorn tears? Dragon scales? The real answer might surprise you — especially since you've likely got these stalwart ingredients in your pantry already.

Advertisement