12 Ordering Mistakes You're Making At Texas Roadhouse

A visit to the casual neighborhood steakhouse Texas Roadhouse is the perfect answer for nights that you want to enjoy a tasty steak (or other entree) without firing up the grill yourself. While the restaurant is known for its meat (it is a steakhouse, after all), there are plenty of favorites from the sea as well as chicken, ribs, and combo meals that customers love.

All of the steaks are hand-cut and grilled to order. In many cases, you can pick your Texas Roadhouse steak from the case at the front of the restaurant, opting for a marbled ribeye or a super tender filet. The restaurant may be famous for the meaty cuts, but don't overlook the delicious Texas Roadhouse appetizer menu to round out your meal.

Be sure to avoid any of these ordering mistakes to make the most of your experience. Instead, find ways to hack your order to customize it, make it even more delectable, and get the best deals will make your trip to Texas Roadhouse even better. From starting your meal with bread and peanuts for the table to ending with a sweet treat, you can be sure that knowing how to remedy some of these mistakes by following our tips will keep your belly happy.