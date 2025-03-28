12 Ordering Mistakes You're Making At Texas Roadhouse
A visit to the casual neighborhood steakhouse Texas Roadhouse is the perfect answer for nights that you want to enjoy a tasty steak (or other entree) without firing up the grill yourself. While the restaurant is known for its meat (it is a steakhouse, after all), there are plenty of favorites from the sea as well as chicken, ribs, and combo meals that customers love.
All of the steaks are hand-cut and grilled to order. In many cases, you can pick your Texas Roadhouse steak from the case at the front of the restaurant, opting for a marbled ribeye or a super tender filet. The restaurant may be famous for the meaty cuts, but don't overlook the delicious Texas Roadhouse appetizer menu to round out your meal.
Be sure to avoid any of these ordering mistakes to make the most of your experience. Instead, find ways to hack your order to customize it, make it even more delectable, and get the best deals will make your trip to Texas Roadhouse even better. From starting your meal with bread and peanuts for the table to ending with a sweet treat, you can be sure that knowing how to remedy some of these mistakes by following our tips will keep your belly happy.
Limiting yourself to steak sizes on the menu
If you order a steak in one of the sizes offered on the menu, it might come from a selection that were hand cut earlier in the day during food preparation. Even though Texas Roadhouse cuts almost all of its steaks by hand, the kitchen has to work ahead to keep up when there are a lot of diners. That means that your steak may have been cut earlier while the staff prepared for the dinner rush.
The menu has set sizes for many cuts, such as the Dallas filet offered in 6 or 8 ounces. But, if you order an off-menu size, the kitchen cuts it to order right then. You'll get a super fresh cut, although you'll also have to pay a bit extra in some cases. Do be sure to ask your server how much the upcharge is before you decide because the kitchen will need to do some extra work for the custom order.
The exception to this hack is the massive 23-ounce Porterhouse t-bone steak. Even though the majority of the steaks at the restaurant are hand-cut, one Reddit user who worked at Texas Roadhouse claims the kitchen doesn't have a bone saw, so all the t-bones come already cut. This means that you can't customize this cut's size, although you can pick out exactly which one looks good from the steak case before ordering. And bonus: Each steak is marked with the size in ounces.
Not adding an extra beef medallion to your meal
While the Dallas Filet comes in a 6-ounce or 8-ounce size, it costs as much as $27.50. The medallions, on the other hand, are just $23.50 for three medallions for a total of 9 ounces of steak. This is a fantastic hack to get more tender meat for a lower price.
For a small upcharge, you can add another 3-ounce filet medallion to most menu items. When added to the three-medallion entree, the extra medallion boosts the overall size of the dish to 12 ounces of tender filet and is a great bang for your buck.
The difference between filet mignon and tenderloin comes down to which section of the tenderloin it is, with the filet generally making up the tenderest portion of the cut. You can add extra medallions to other dishes, including chicken, ribs, seafood, and even a kid's meal, to make them even more savory and tasty. If you love tender filet but don't want to splurge on a larger steak of this luxury cut, the medallions are a fantastic way to go.
Not specifying your prime rib preferences
Prime rib is unlike other steak options because it's cooked much slower in a large roast without the characteristic exterior sear that you'll find on other cuts. This is a high-quality cut of meat that has plenty of marbling, which brings out the meaty flavor. But it has noticeably less crust than any of the other types of steak at Texas Roadhouse.
It's super tender, which is the main appeal of this style. Most restaurants achieve perfect prime rib by roasting it slow and low until it's medium-rare or medium, which lets the tenderness shine through. Because it's cut from a larger roast, though, you won't get as much of the charring or Maillard reaction, which is where so much of the flavor comes from. So, if you want the best of both worlds, ask for the end cut.
The end cuts come from the ends of the prime rib roast, which get more exposure to the heat than the tender, pink interior. According to one Reddit user, the Texas Roadhouse kitchen keeps these in a dedicated spot for customers who like them. Because there are only a few end cuts per roast, there might not be one available when you order, especially if you're dining during a busy time. However, you can let your server know that you like the seasoning on the exterior of the steak, and they'll look for a piece closer to the end with more char.
Sticking with plain butter
Steaks at Texas Roadhouse are finished with butter, which is what gives them a characteristic gloss and extra rich flavor. The butter melts quickly over the seared exterior, locking in the seasonings and complementing the taste. According to one former Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit, even the lighting is designed to showcase this finishing touch. It certainly helps account for the mouthwatering look and taste of the steaks as they come to the table.
If you want to try something new and delicious, ask for a special flavored option instead of the standard butter. The honey cinnamon butter served with the rolls is a nice option to add a little sweetness to your steak, but the restaurant also has garlic butter, which is normally used for its shrimp. The kitchen keeps both stocked and can easily put the butter over the top themselves before serving your dinner or send out a dish of it for you to add yourself.
To replicate this at home, try upgrading your steak with cowboy butter, which combines herbs and spicy mix-ins like chili powder, over the top of your steak. You can also ask for extra honey or garlic butter if you're ordering a to-go steak from Texas Roadhouse.
Forgetting about add-ons
If you're ordering a steak, you may think that the most important thing is to figure out how rare or well done you want it. Even though this is a big factor and a good way to customize your dinner, don't overlook the option to top your steak with extras to amp up the flavor. You can add a bleu cheese crust, sautéed mushrooms and onions, three shrimp, or melted cheese to any of the steaks on the menu for just a few dollars more. You can even include multiple add-ons for the most complex flavor.
For an even bigger boost, you can get extra shrimp as a sidekick (5 shrimp), ribs, or other sides with your meal to make it a little heartier. This could be a good idea if you want leftovers for the next day or plan to share your plate.
To get the biggest bang for your buck, go with a smaller steak and add extras to make it into a larger meal. The 6-ounce sirloin is less than $15. Upgrading it with bleu cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, shrimp, cheese, or any combination of these options can turn this smaller cut into quite the filling meal. It's also a great way to make a less expensive steak burst with flavor, calling attention away from a tougher texture.
Not upgrading your appetizers
A popular Texas Roadhouse appetizer is the fried onion cactus blossom, which ranked second on our list ranking every Texas Roadhouse appetizer. It's delicious as is, but load it up with chili, pulled pork, or shrimp to turn this appetizer into a tasty main dish. Since appetizers tend to be cheaper than mains, you can enjoy cost savings while combining some of your favorite flavors and textures.
The concept of loading apps doesn't have to stop at the cactus blossom, although the bowl-like shape of the fried onion does work well to hold other tasty flavors. You can also smother your rattlesnake bites, crispy fried cheese ball, tater skins, or fries with any of the add-ons.
You can also order extras of anything that comes on the appetizer, such as cheese and jalapeños. If you like to top your own dish, ask for them on the side and sprinkle over just what you want. Look at the extensive list of sides, such as mac and cheese or sautéed mushrooms, to top your cactus blossom, fried pickles, or rattlesnake bites. And you really can't go wrong with adding chili to anything fried, which makes up a big portion of the Texas Roadhouse appetizer menu.
Skipping the chili
Speaking of chili, it's a must-try for anyone who loves a thick version with just enough heat and plenty of meat. The Texas Roadhouse kitchen uses premium cuts of steak in the chili, which makes it super expensive to replicate anywhere else. According to one former Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit, all of the trimmings from the hand-cut steaks go into the meaty chili. That means you're chowing down on high-quality cuts like filet and ribeye, two super tender types of meat, for under $6 a bowl (depending on location).
You'll get a tasty meal if you go with this as your main dish or add it as a topping to other dishes. You can get it with or without beans, plus loaded with shredded cheese and diced red onions. We recommend mixing a little bit of Texas Roadhouse ranch into the chili if you want a hint of zesty creaminess. The chili also reheats well the next day, making it a perfect addition to take home for lunch. It's also perfect as a topping for a loaded baked potato from the sides menu, creating a satisfying meal that will fill you up on a budget.
Overlooking the kids' menu
You don't have to go for a massive, and often pricey, entree if you're just not in the mood. The Texas Roadhouse kids menu has a lot of classic favorites like sliders and hot dogs that appeal to younger diners as well as those who just want a slightly smaller portion.
You can even get a smaller sirloin steak or a rib basket with the same side options you would find on the adult menu. But while the adult-sized sirloin steak entree is around $15 for the smallest 6-ounce size, the kids' menu offers it for $12. It comes with a side and a kid-sized drink, completing the full meal for a few dollars less. You can also stick with kid-friendly options, such as cheeseburger sliders or hot dogs, which aren't offered elsewhere on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Keep in mind the portions will be smaller, but that makes it perfect for those who only want a light bite.
If you want to customize your meal even more, combine a kid's portion with an appetizer, side, or sauce. To turn these into an elevated dish that appeals to adult tastebuds and make them a bit more filling, add extras like the cajun dipping sauce, pulled pork, chili, or cheese.
Avoiding massive steaks
You might be intimated by some of the extra large portions on the Texas Roadhouse menu. When preparing to dig into the 23-ounce Porterhouse t-bone to see which steaks were the best, we noted that it was pretty expensive and not one that we'd normally order. As the most expensive steak on Texas Roadhouse's menu, it doesn't get nearly as much love as some of the smaller portions that are more budget-friendly, even though it has amazing flavor and a tender texture.
But ordering a steak that's 20 ounces or more can be the most economical option if you're splitting it with the table. Don't count out this large steak just because you wouldn't finish it on your own; if you share it with someone, it can end up being cheaper per person than ordering two individual meals.
The Porterhouse t-bone has a tenderloin and a New York Strip, separated by a large t-shaped bone running down the middle. You can get it cooked to order, but it tends to be rarer the closer that you get to the bone. So, if you want to keep steak for leftovers, leave the center pieces and enjoy the outermost bites.
Not asking for extra rolls
Texas Roadhouse is as well known for its soft, buttery rolls as for the savory steaks, so don't skip out on this delicious starter. When you sit down at your table, your server will bring a fresh batch in a basket right to you, served with whipped honey butter. As you're waiting to be seated, you might even spy the rolls coming out of the kitchen and put under the warmer until they're whisked off to a waiting table.
Once you're done, simply ask for a refill on rolls. Most servers know how popular they are and will keep them coming without being asked. You can get as many helpings of rolls as you want and even take some home to-go at the end of your meal. They make delicious steak sandwiches with your leftovers and can even be used to cook up tasty French toast the next day.
Forgetting the peanuts
Just like any great Texas Roadhouse meal starts with rolls and honey butter, in-shell peanuts make an appearance on most tables as well. When you first get to Texas Roadhouse, your server will bring a bag of peanuts for you to enjoy as you wait for your meal. If you don't get a bag, don't be afraid to ask for one, since some restaurants have phased out providing peanuts automatically due to allergies and reducing the spread of germs.
Peanuts aren't on the online menu, so you may need to call in your order and ask for them to be added to the bag for delivery. If you're picking your food up, simply request some of the restaurant's famous peanuts along with your food.
If you have a peanut allergy, be sure to let your server know so they keep the nuts away from your table. In years past, each table had a bucket of peanuts and the shells went right on the floor. Now, they come in a sealed bag, so you don't need to worry about contamination from a basket or serving dish. There is likely at least some peanut dust on most tables, however, so be aware of potential cross-contamination issues if you have a severe allergy.
Limiting your dessert choices
If you have room for dessert, you can't go wrong with one of the sweet treats on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Choose between apple pie, brownie à la mode, or strawberry cheesecake. The portions are pretty large, so you may want to split one with a friend or get multiple for the table to share and try.
Ice cream is not on the actual menu, but the chain can bring a small bowl. Vanilla ice cream is used to top the apple pie and the brownie. So even though it's not an official offering, the kitchen has plenty of vanilla ice cream and most are happy to serve it to happy customers. Be sure to ask your server about the cost beforehand, however, and don't be surprised if they have to check with a manager. If you're ordering a pick-up order, ice cream might not be an option unless you call directly.