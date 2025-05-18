How To Finesse Your Way To A Cheaper Steak Dinner At Texas Roadhouse

So now that we know that you can get a great steak at a cheaper price off the kids' menu, let's put those savings to work and roll 'em back into your meal. First off, Andy's Steak comes with one side. If you want, you can add the addictive green beans, steak fries, corn, sauteed mushrooms (and more) for free, or you can ask for a house salad, baked potato, or Caesar salad for an additional 79 cents. Even if you upgrade your side, you're still in the green, saving cash, and your order just got bigger and more balanced with some ruffage. But here's where things get really fun. Why not add a Texas Roadhouse appetizer with your savings?

Take the grilled shrimp appetizer for $7.99. If you saved $5 from your steak order, added on a salad for 79 cents, then added the shrimp: congratulations. You have a surf and turf order under $20 before tax and tip. There aren't many places where you can find that, with a steak cut fresh (and don't forget about those delightful complimentary rolls). For perspective, there's only one other steak order on the menu that's in the ballpark of that affordability: a six, eight, or 11-ounce sirloin, and you'll still be upcharged for certain sides ($2.29 for mushrooms and onions). If you wanted something close to the mini surf and turf we just put together with any other steak, it'll run you at least $10-15 more per order. So the next time you don't want to commit to a massive steak, look to the kids' menu!