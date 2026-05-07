12 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Potato Side Dishes, According To Reviews

It's hard to find a more classic food pairing than steak and potatoes. That's why great steakhouse chains put just as much effort into their spuds as they do their steaks. In fact, some chains offer multiple potato side dishes to suit a range of tastes, from creamy mashed potatoes laden with butter and sometimes add-ins like lobster and bacon to crispy fries dusted with Parmesan, fluffy baked potatoes loaded with toppings, and decadent potatoes au gratin. Many are designed for sharing at the table, which adds to their extravagance. But which of those potato dishes truly stand out as absolute must-haves?

To uncover which steakhouse chains offer the best potato side dishes, we dove deep into customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. And while taste is always subjective, particularly when it comes to the best type of potatoes to serve with steak, it was clear that there were several dishes that stood out from the rest for being ultra-flavorful, well executed, and downright crave-worthy. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews from diners, these are the potato sides at major steakhouse chains that people say are worth ordering every time.