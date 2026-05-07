12 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Potato Side Dishes, According To Reviews
It's hard to find a more classic food pairing than steak and potatoes. That's why great steakhouse chains put just as much effort into their spuds as they do their steaks. In fact, some chains offer multiple potato side dishes to suit a range of tastes, from creamy mashed potatoes laden with butter and sometimes add-ins like lobster and bacon to crispy fries dusted with Parmesan, fluffy baked potatoes loaded with toppings, and decadent potatoes au gratin. Many are designed for sharing at the table, which adds to their extravagance. But which of those potato dishes truly stand out as absolute must-haves?
To uncover which steakhouse chains offer the best potato side dishes, we dove deep into customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. And while taste is always subjective, particularly when it comes to the best type of potatoes to serve with steak, it was clear that there were several dishes that stood out from the rest for being ultra-flavorful, well executed, and downright crave-worthy. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews from diners, these are the potato sides at major steakhouse chains that people say are worth ordering every time.
1. Lobster Mashed Potatoes at Mastro's Steakhouse
Mashed potatoes are a classic pairing for steak, but let's be honest — they can be rather bland at times. That's where Mastro's Steakhouse ups the game with its Lobster Mashed Potatoes. This ultra-indulgent dish features russet potatoes mashed with a mixture of butter, heavy cream, and roasted garlic. The potatoes are then topped with lobster meat that's sautéed with butter, Old Bay seasoning, and charred scallions. As you can imagine, the dish is rich and savory with nice textural contrasts between the smooth and creamy mashed potatoes and succulent lobster meat.
The majority of diners who sample Mastro's Lobster Mashed Potatoes are simply blown away, with many saying the dish was a highlight of the meal. Many reviews online mention how indulgent and buttery the lobster mashed potatoes are, as well as how generous the portion size is. Another diner left a Google review that said, "The lobster mashed potatoes are decadent enough to make you question all other life choices." And if you're looking for a great steak to go with the potatoes, consider that Mastro's made our list of the steakhouse chains with the absolute best ribeye.
2. Jalapeño Au Gratin at Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime is known for being among the chain restaurants that serve the highest quality seafood, and it doesn't slack on the sides either. One side dish that gets tons of hype is the Jalapeño Au Gratin. A classic potatoes au gratin features layers of sliced potatoes baked with heavy cream and cheese. Ocean Prime takes that formula and puts a unique twist on it by simmering jalapeños in the cream before pouring the mixture onto the potatoes and baking them with Gruyère cheese.
You might think that the jalapeños would make this dish overly spicy, but diners say that's not actually the case. One reviewer commented on Yelp, "This is comfort food at its best; don't let the jalapeños discourage you! They are not too spicy when balanced with all of the cheese!" A Google reviewer backed that up, stating, "The jalapeño au gratin potatoes were nothing short of amazing — creamy, rich, and with just the right amount of heat." Some diners say the dish was so good, they ordered seconds, and others have reported scouring the internet for copycat recipes after trying them.
3. Loaded Sweet Potato at Texas Roadhouse
When you're craving a steak dinner out but don't want to spend a mint, Texas Roadhouse is a good bet. But try not to fill up on those house-made fluffy rolls with cinnamon butter that the chain provides for free with every meal, because the entrées also come with your choice of two sides. And if you're having a hard time choosing which side to get, many say the sweet potato is simply divine, especially if you load it up with Texas Roadhouse's unique sweet potato toppings, like toasted marshmallows, honey-cinnamon caramel, brown sugar, and a buttery spread.
Numerous diners comment on how large Texas Roadhouse's Loaded Sweet Potato is, with some saying it's almost like a meal in itself. And according to many, the chain doesn't skimp on the toppings. As one Google reviewer said, "They piled it up with so much cinnamon butter and toasted marshmallows I thought I was eatin' dessert in the middle of my meal, and I was absolutely not mad about it." Plus, the sweet and savory flavors provide a nice contrast to the richness of the steak and other meaty mains.
4. Truffle Fries at STK Steakhouse
Steakhouse connoisseurs sometimes say that a steak restaurant's sides can determine the quality of the whole menu. If that's the case, then STK Steakhouse is doing something right, particularly when it comes to its Truffle Fries. Many diners say they're some of the best fries they've ever had and definitely take the meal to the next level. They consist of crispy french fries made from russet potatoes that are tossed while still hot in grated Parmesan, truffle oil, and salt. They also come with a spicy remoulade sauce for dipping.
While the truffle fries at STK are a little on the pricey side, many diners say they're absolutely worth the splurge. One reviewer commented on Yelp, "We split a side of truffle fries which we at first thought was expensive but the portion size was huge, the $20 fries could easily feed three people." Not only is the portion size ample, but many diners say the textures and flavors are spot on. As one Google reviewer said, "The truffle fries, which I am extremely picky about, were fresh, crispy with a soft center, and flavorful."
5. Au Gratin Potatoes at The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille consistently rakes in its fair share of accolades. In fact, it earned the number one spot in our ranking of U.S. steakhouse chains thanks to the myriad of positive reviews it gets for everything from the elegant settings to polished service and delectable dry-aged steaks. The sides also get top billing. And if it's potatoes you're craving with your steak dinner, many say you can't go wrong with the rich and creamy Au Gratin Potatoes. According to many diners, the dish is generously portioned and comes out piping hot and cooked to perfection.
To create this decadent dish, The Capital Grille uses thickly sliced russet potatoes that are layered with a blend of Grana Padano and Swiss cheeses. The potatoes are baked until tender and creamy and topped with a crispy crust that some speculate is made with potato chips and fried onions. Many diners say the dish is to die for. For example, one fan described it on Yelp as, "Buttery, cheesy, golden layers stacked like the Las Vegas strip of side dishes." Another Yelp reviewer said, "Girl... the au gratin? I wanted to live in it."
6. Sweet Potato Casserole at Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is famous for its USDA Prime steaks that are cooked in sizzling butter under a broiler and served on a heated plate. But there are a few sides that diners also rave about, some of which get just as many shoutouts as the steaks. Case in point is the Sweet Potato Casserole. As one Google reviewer said, "If you've never had the sweet potato casserole, don't skip it — it's honestly the best item on the menu. Rich, buttery, and topped with the perfect crunchy pecan crust — it's unforgettable."
There are a few reasons why Ruth's Chris' Sweet Potato Casserole tastes so good. For one, it's made with sweet potatoes that are mashed to a creamy consistency along with vanilla, eggs, butter, and sugar. That gets poured into a baking dish and topped with a crunchy crust consisting of chopped pecans, melted butter, flour, and brown sugar. The dish is then baked and rested so that all the flavors meld together. As a side, it provides a sweet contrast to savory dishes, but it can also stand alone as an indulgent dessert.
7. Château Mashed Potatoes at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Like any upscale steakhouse worth its salt, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse offers a variety of side dishes to accompany its USDA Prime steaks and chops, including several potato dishes. And if it's elevated spuds that you're after, many say the Château Mashed Potatoes are the way to go. According to one Google reviewer, "The mashed potatoes were a highlight in their own right, rich, buttery, and layered with garlic that enhanced rather than overwhelmed." Diners also say the portion size is generous.
When it comes to its signature mashed potatoes, Del Frisco's uses a few of the same tricks that always make restaurant mashed potatoes taste better than homemade. For one, the potatoes are mashed with plenty of butter and cream to ensure they're rich and luscious. The chain also adds a hint of cayenne pepper and sliced scallions for extra flavor and texture. And if you want to go all out, there's also the option to add shaved black truffles, which really takes the dish beyond homestyle and puts it in the realm of luxe fine dining.
8. Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse
It's hard to find a more decadent potato side dish than the Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse. The dish features tender sliced potatoes cooked in a creamy béchamel sauce with bacon and smoked gouda. Everything is broiled until the top is bubbling and golden, and every spoonful gives you a great cheese pull. Diners wax lyrical about the dish. One Google reviewer called it "life altering good," while another said it was "rich, creamy, and absolutely delicious."
It's not surprising that so many diners fall head over heels in love with this dish, considering how much care goes into it. For example, the creamy béchamel sauce incorporates onions, shallots, bay leaf, and a chicken base. The cheese sauce is also enhanced by leeks and garlic that are cooked in bacon fat, as well as Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. And in addition to the smoked gouda, the sauce also features American cheese to make it extra melty and creamy. The final touch is a layer of even more smoked gouda on top.
9. Whipped Praline Sweet Potatoes at Steak 48
With just six locations, Steak 48 is a small chain compared to some of the heavy hitters on this list, but diners say it goes big on flavor. Each of the sides on the menu features contemporary twists, like the fries with white truffle oil and pecorino and the creamed spinach with smoked garlic and artichoke hearts. But the side that gets the most attention is the Whipped Praline Sweet Potatoes, which include luxurious touches like Madagascar vanilla bean, mascarpone, candied pecans, and a streusel crisp.
It's hard to overstate how much diners love this innovative potato dish with its combination of creamy sweet potatoes and crunchy toppings. For example, one infatuated diner said on Yelp that the sweet potatoes took them to "another plane of existence." Many reviewers say it's one of the best sweet potato dishes they've ever had, with several stating that it's smooth, buttery, and seasoned perfectly with a great mix of sweet and savory flavors.
10. Three-cheese Au Gratin Potatoes at The Palm Restaurant
Founded in New York City in 1926, The Palm Restaurant has earned a solid reputation over the past century for its hearty steaks, seafood, and sides. Many of the chain's dishes are tried and true classics, and that extends to the sides. Take, for example, the Three-cheese Au Gratin Potatoes, a fan-favorite dish that many reviewers say is pure comfort with its tender sauce-coated potatoes and gooey cheeses that melt into the potatoes and form a lacquered crust on top.
The main thing that sets au gratin potatoes apart from scalloped potatoes and many other potato side dishes is the ample amounts of cheese, and that's where The Palm really shines with this dish. You get gouda for earthy nuttiness, cheddar that provides a nice sharpness, and Parmesan for umami goodness. And according to many diners, The Palm gets the ratios of cheeses, cream sauce, and potatoes just right. As one Google reviewer said, "The potatoes au gratin were divine. Rich, well-seasoned, and perfectly executed." Plus, many say the dish is ample enough to feed the whole table.
11. German Potatoes at Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Wolfgang's Steakhouse is another steakhouse chain that has its roots in New York City. It was founded by Wolfgang Zwiener, who spent decades working in the renowned Peter Luger Steak House. All that experience paid off, as the chain has gone on to earn legions of fans, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay. It's a meat and potatoes type of place with several potato side dishes on offer, including one you won't see at many other steakhouse chains — the much-lauded German Potatoes.
Wolfgang's German Potatoes are a riff on bratkartoffeln, which is a comforting German dish that features pan-fried potatoes. The recipe is pretty straightforward: the potatoes are boiled, then sliced and sautéed with clarified butter, Spanish onion, salt, and pepper. Don't let the simple ingredients fool you, though, because diners say they're divine. Many describe how irresistible they are, while others comment on how the exterior is nice and crunchy, the insides are soft and creamy, and they're super flavorful and satisfying.
12. Fleming's Potatoes at Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is part of Bloomin' Brands, which also owns Outback Steakhouse, but the vibe is much more sophisticated than its Aussie-themed sister restaurant. There's a carefully curated wine list featuring bottles from around the world, along with wine managers who can help you pick the perfect bottle. In addition, the steaks are USDA Prime (only 10% of beef gets a Prime grading), and several of the sides feature contemporary touches. That's one reason why diners rave about the Fleming's Potatoes, which are a modern take on au gratin potatoes.
Fleming's namesake potatoes feature layers of sliced potatoes with a creamy mix of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, plus leeks and jalapeños for savory flavor and a kick of heat. Like all of the side dishes at Fleming's, the dish is meant to be shared at the table, so you get plenty of rich, cheesy potatoes to go around. Diners say the dish is perfectly creamy and has a wonderful flavor. As one Google reviewer said, "Get the Flaming potatoes! They are thin layers of decadence."
Methodology
To determine which steakhouse chains serve sublime potato side dishes, we combed through countless customer reviews on platforms like Yelp and Google, as well as food blogs and Reddit forums. We only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the dishes are still up to par, and we only considered the ones where the reviews were mainly positive. There were a few key aspects we looked for in the customer comments, including fantastic flavors, great execution, ample portion sizes, and value for money. According to what diners are saying, these potato side dishes are worth a trip to their respective chains alone.