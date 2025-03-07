There's Only One Way To Order Your Sweet Potatoes At Texas Roadhouse

For fans of grilled meat, a trip to Texas Roadhouse mostly includes the usual suspects: lots of beef, maybe a salad, and then a little more beef. But those in the know understand that even the best Texas Roadhouse steak is only part of the experience. To crank it up a notch, you simply must add a dessert-ified baked sweet potato, complete with pools of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and a crown of marshmallows. The combination of the savory steak paired with the layers of sweetness in the potato is a supreme juxtaposition in flavor.

The sweet potato counts among the side options on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Other choices include a classic baked potato, mashed potatoes, steak fries, and seasoned rice, to name but a few. If you want the whole shebang — honey cinnamon caramel sauce along with toasted marshmallows — you just need to order it "loaded." There's a small charge for those items — just $1.29 for both together — though the price may vary depending on the market you're in.

This sweet combination is obviously delicious, but why stop there when you can also get other decadent toppings like honey cinnamon butter and brown sugar, too? These extras can be added to your loaded baked sweet potato at no additional charge, so load up!