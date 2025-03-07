There's Only One Way To Order Your Sweet Potatoes At Texas Roadhouse
For fans of grilled meat, a trip to Texas Roadhouse mostly includes the usual suspects: lots of beef, maybe a salad, and then a little more beef. But those in the know understand that even the best Texas Roadhouse steak is only part of the experience. To crank it up a notch, you simply must add a dessert-ified baked sweet potato, complete with pools of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and a crown of marshmallows. The combination of the savory steak paired with the layers of sweetness in the potato is a supreme juxtaposition in flavor.
The sweet potato counts among the side options on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Other choices include a classic baked potato, mashed potatoes, steak fries, and seasoned rice, to name but a few. If you want the whole shebang — honey cinnamon caramel sauce along with toasted marshmallows — you just need to order it "loaded." There's a small charge for those items — just $1.29 for both together — though the price may vary depending on the market you're in.
This sweet combination is obviously delicious, but why stop there when you can also get other decadent toppings like honey cinnamon butter and brown sugar, too? These extras can be added to your loaded baked sweet potato at no additional charge, so load up!
Make a loaded sweet potato at home
While it is certainly worth the trip, you don't always have to make the trek to Texas Roadhouse to enjoy this flavor combo. It's easy to make at home too. You just need to approach your potato-making activities armed with some extra ingredients. Start with an ultra-creamy, caramelized sweet potato, and top it off with caramel sauce and marshmallows. (You get bonus points if you make your own three-ingredient marshmallows.) With those two extra items, that sweet orange spud becomes a self-contained version of the candied yams or sweet potatoes that make an appearance during the winter holidays.
Since caramel sauce plays such a big role in this flavor bomb, make sure to choose a good one. This could be a sauce that comes straight out of a jar or bottle, provided that it's well-made. For example, the salted caramel sauces from Coop's Microcreamery or Gourmanity bring both the sweet and salty vibes to your Texas Roadhouse-style sweet potato. And keeping something like that in the cupboard allows you to enjoy your favorite dessert-ish dinner carb any time you want.
For the honey cinnamon part of the equation, just whip together some honey, ground cinnamon, and softened butter, and slide a few dollops of that onto your baked sweet potato before you spoon on generous amounts of caramel and miniature marshmallows. Finish with a quick oven broil, and you'll have all the flavor of the Texas Roadhouse sweet potato right at your own kitchen table.