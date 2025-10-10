What Makes Restaurant Mashed Potatoes So Much Tastier Than The Ones You Make At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Really good mashed potatoes can be elevated from a simple side dish afterthought to the star of the show, no matter what else is on the plate. There are some tips you need to know when cooking mashed potatoes at home — like properly seasoning the water for more flavor. You can give your mashed potatoes a nice creamy finish with sour cream or try an Irish twist on mashed potatoes with browned cabbage and green onions. But when you want those perfectly creamy, fluffy, buttery mashed potatoes worthy of a restaurant menu, it might seem like an insurmountable task to achieve at home.

To find out what makes restaurant mashed potatoes so much tastier than regular homemade potatoes (and how to achieve them at home), we reached out to an expert. Maxine Sharf is an author and recipe developer with a new cookbook, "Maxi's Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again," coming out in March 2026. Sharf says, "Professional chefs usually add a lot more butter and cream than you might at home, which gives restaurant mashed potatoes that extra richness." Depending on how you normally make your mashed potatoes, the amount of butter used in restaurant mashed potatoes (often a whole stick) might even come as a shock, but (within reason) the more butter you use, they tastier they'll be. And don't skimp on the heavy cream — it will make the texture much smoother than mere milk. But, beyond the butter and cream, Sharf has some more tricks up her sleeve for amazing mashed potatoes.