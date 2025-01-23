Bobby Flay's Favorite New York Steakhouse Is A Classic Spot

New York City is home to so many excellent steakhouses, so it can be a challenge to narrow the field. The oldest steakhouse in all of North America and relative newcomers replete with subterranean speakeasy-style bars co-exist in Manhattan alone, not to mention the oodles of options in the outer boroughs. And, if you can't quite choose based on history or location alone, recs from our friends in the food world are as good a place to start as any.

We already trust celebrity chef Bobby Flay for his salad dressing tricks, crème fraîche scrambled egg techniques, and grilling tips. So his steakhouse pick is also inherently sound. Flay's fave is Midtown's own Wolfgang's Steakhouse, which now has locations all over the world. The flagship opened on Park Avenue in 2004, a particularly impressive ongoing run for New York City's ever-changing restaurant landscape. In an even greater feat, Wolfgang's has since expanded to include not only four more locations in the city, but outposts in Japan, China, and South Korea, too.