The Best Type Of Potatoes To Serve With Steak

While it's true that a perfect steak dinner must feature one of the very best cuts of steak on the market, an underrated component to pay attention to are the side dishes that round out the meal. Whether you're ordering at a steakhouse or preparing a dinner party at home, you want to select sides that compliment the rich, fatty meat and create an elegant plate. That said, there's no combination quite as classic as steak and potatoes, and with so many ways to prepare the starchy vegetable, we wanted to know if there's one in particular that makes for the ideal steak pairing.

For insight from a steakhouse expert, Chowhound spoke exclusively to chef Bryan Ogden of New York's Bourbon Steak New York. The 300-seat upscale restaurant serves elevated steakhouse classics, including premium cuts of beef, such as washugyu ribeye, and plenty of sides. At the steakhouse's 2024 Christmas Dinner on the evenings of December 24 and 25, the prix fixe menu includes sides of whipped potatoes, fried Brussels sprouts, and creamed spinach, all of which are worthy companions to a juicy steak.

When it comes to the chef's personal preference, however, nothing beats potato gratin. "It's comfort food at its best and adding shaved black truffles when they are available for an elegant upgrade makes them the ideal steak accompaniment," says Ogden. Pair these cheesy, creamy potatoes with a buttery, decadent steak for the ultimate indulgent meal.