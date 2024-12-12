The Best Type Of Potatoes To Serve With Steak
While it's true that a perfect steak dinner must feature one of the very best cuts of steak on the market, an underrated component to pay attention to are the side dishes that round out the meal. Whether you're ordering at a steakhouse or preparing a dinner party at home, you want to select sides that compliment the rich, fatty meat and create an elegant plate. That said, there's no combination quite as classic as steak and potatoes, and with so many ways to prepare the starchy vegetable, we wanted to know if there's one in particular that makes for the ideal steak pairing.
For insight from a steakhouse expert, Chowhound spoke exclusively to chef Bryan Ogden of New York's Bourbon Steak New York. The 300-seat upscale restaurant serves elevated steakhouse classics, including premium cuts of beef, such as washugyu ribeye, and plenty of sides. At the steakhouse's 2024 Christmas Dinner on the evenings of December 24 and 25, the prix fixe menu includes sides of whipped potatoes, fried Brussels sprouts, and creamed spinach, all of which are worthy companions to a juicy steak.
When it comes to the chef's personal preference, however, nothing beats potato gratin. "It's comfort food at its best and adding shaved black truffles when they are available for an elegant upgrade makes them the ideal steak accompaniment," says Ogden. Pair these cheesy, creamy potatoes with a buttery, decadent steak for the ultimate indulgent meal.
Au gratin potato upgrades and alternatives
Though you may want to consider balancing out your plate with another bright or acidic veggie side, the combination of rich, fatty steak with a rich, fatty potato dish is a time-honored tradition, especially for holidays or fancy dinners. The flavor profiles and textures of these dishes complement one another perfectly.
Potatoes au gratin originated in French cuisine and are appropriately loaded with cheese and cream. The luxurious side features scalloped potatoes that are baked in a casserole dish with a creamy, cheese sauce, typically using Gruyère, Parmesan, cheddar, or a mixture of the three. If you are assembling an extra-special meal, consider upgrading your au gratin potatoes with a sprinkle of black (or white) truffle shavings, per chef Bryan Ogden's suggestion. If that's too rich for your tastes, you can also add other special ingredients like rosemary, breadcrumbs, mushrooms, or spicy peppers to give your potatoes a little extra oomph. On the other hand, if time and convenience are of top priority, you can use Velveeta cheese in your potatoes au gratin for a tasty shortcut.
If chef Ogden's recommendation doesn't align with your personal potato preference, don't sweat it. There are plenty of delicious potato preparations that pair beautifully with steak, from the classic mashed variety to other fancy, unique potato side dishes you shouldn't overlook.